This Weekend In Dallas: A Posh Food Fest, a Jazz Age Social and a Slider Festival

The Dallas Arboretum Food and Wine Festival is this weekend, and the lineup for Thursday night's Grand Tasting is stacked: Anastacia Quinones of Jose, Blythe Beck of Pink Magnolia, Matt Pittman of Meat Church, Luis Olvera from Trompo, Mozzarella Company's Paula Lambert — we could go on a while. It's a pricey affair — general admission is $150 for nonmembers of the Arboretum — but you'll be sipping wine and eating fancy bites in the Arboretum's gorgeous gardens as the sun sets over White Rock Lake. There's plenty more happening all weekend for the Arboretum Food and Wine Fest, including an afternoon of panels on Saturday, one of which we're moderating as we explore current food trends.

What: The Grand Tasting at the Dallas Arboretum Food and Wine Festival

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, March 21

Where: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 8525 Garland Road (East Dallas)

Tickets: $125-$250

Ever wanted to learn how to compost in the city? Head to AJ Vagabonds in Bishop Arts on Thursday night for a free workshop from

. You'll learn how to compost at home or your apartment and will get an overview of soil biology and compost techniques. The class will be held outside at AJ Vagabonds' sweet outdoor classroom. After the class, head to AJ Vagabonds' sister business, the recently opened Revelers Hall, to check out Bishop Arts' shiny new New Orleans-style jazz bar.

What: Urban Composting Workshop 101

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21

Where: AJ Vagabonds, 336 W. Eighth St. (Bishop Arts District)

On Saturday afternoon, Maroches Bakery in Oak Cliff is celebrating women of color with the Mujeres Market, "a space/platform to uplift all people of color," according to organizers. There will be poetry, an open mic, artists on site and, of course, food vendors and ample Mexican pastries. Entry is donation-based.

What: Mujeres Market

When: 2-8 p.m. Saturday, March 23

Where: Maroches Bakery, 1227 W. Davis St. (Oak Cliff)

Sandwiches are awesome.

sandwiches are even better because you can eat, like, 500 of them. Try to do just that this weekend at Between the Buns, a

food fest celebrating every kind of slider, from burger to barbecue to fried chicken and everything in between. Your ticket gets you access to unlimited sliders from restaurants like Cattleack Barbecue and Knife, and there's a cash bar to sweeten the deal.

What: Between the Buns

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 23

Where: The Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St.

The sixth annual Jazz Age Sunday Social is back, giving you an entire day dedicated to 1920s music, food, fashion and culture. Dress up in your ’20s finest, dance to the Singapore Slingers and hang out at Industry Alley's

while you wander the grounds at Dallas Heritage Village.

What: Jazz Age Sunday Social

When: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, March 24

Where: Dallas Heritage Village at Old City Park, 1515 S. Harwood St. (The Cedars)

Tickets: $15