This Weekend: Big Texas Beer Fest, Dallas Donut Festival and Selena Brunch

One of Dallas' biggest and best beer festivals returns this weekend when Big Texas Beer Fest takes over the Automobile Building at Fair Park on Friday night and Saturday afternoon. The indoor/outdoor fest will highlight around 100 breweries and more than 400 beers, ranging from the brewed-just-down-the-road to the fancy and international. Expect to find plenty of rare and one-off beers, and about a third of participating breweries are Texas-based, organizers say. There will also be live music and food trucks like Butcher's Son, Easy Slider and Tacos, Bites and Beats.

What: Big Texas Beer Fest

When: 7-11 p.m. Friday, March 29 and 2-6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30

Where: Fair Park Automobile Building, 1010 First Ave. (Fair Park)

Tickets: $35-$60





***

The Festival of Joy, now in its second year, is a daylong event celebrating "India’s vast cultural and spiritual heritage" with a parade, classical music, dance performances, cultural exhibits, yoga and meditation and, of course, food. The free event includes a free vegetarian feast, along with Indian street food available for purchase.

What: Festival of Joy

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, March 30

Where: Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway (Arts District)

***

Dallas Farmers Market Friends is kicking off a series of spring cooking classes this weekend with La Duni's chef Dunia Borga, who will share her secrets on how to make the best cakes. Classes will be held at the Art Institute of Dallas. Upcoming classes will be led by Dallas chefs like Graham Dodds (April 6), Becky Foulk (April 13) and Shariff Osni (April 20).

What: Spring Cooking Classes

When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 30

Where: The Art Institute of Dallas, 8080 Park Lane (North Dallas)

Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door

***

Sunday is the 24th anniversary of the tragic murder of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the Queen of Tejano and a Willie Nelson-sized figure in the Texas music landscape. Peticolas is celebrating her legacy with their second annual Selena Brunch, where you can brunch on Easy Slider sliders and pizza from Tutta's. Peticolas will have a Michelada and beermosa bar, along with ample Mexican Coke, Topo Chico and Jarritos for non-drinkers. Admission is free (as is the inevitable singalong to "Como La Flor"), but food and drinks are on you.

What: Selena Brunch

When: Noon-6 p.m. Sunday, March 31

Where: Peticolas Brewing Co., 1301 Pace St. (Design District)

***

What's that? An entire festival dedicated to doughnuts, you say? Why yes, we do. The first installment of the Dallas Donut Festival will take over Four Corners Brewing Co. this weekend with sugary goodness from the likes of Dough Boy Donuts, Hypnotic Donuts, Top Pot, Fat Straws and more. A $35 general admission ticket gets you one doughnut sample from each booth, a drink ticket from Four Corners and coffee samples.

What: Dallas Donut Festival

When: 1-7 p.m. Sunday, March 31

Where: Four Corners Brewing Co., 1311 S. Ervay St. (The Cedars)

Tickets: $35-$50

