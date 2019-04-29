The Week In Dallas Beer: Star Wars Day, Cinco De Mayo and a Party That Celebrates Both

In this week's roundup of Dallas beer events, celebrate Mexican independence — and delicious beer — at multiple brewery Cinco de Mayo parties this weekend.

On Tuesday night, head to Community Brewery for their annual seafood boil. A $75 ticket gets you all-you-can-eat crawfish, shrimp, jambalaya, corn muffins, potatoes, salad and slaw, along with two drink tickets. There's also a cornhole tournament and an "ultimate raffle."

What: Seafood Boil and Ultimate Raffle

When: 5:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, April 30

Where: Community Beer Co., 1530 Inspiration Dr. (Design District)

Tickets: $75

***

Dust off your red, white and green compression sleeves and get ready to run at Rahr and Sons Brewing’s Cinco de Mayo 5K social run. Sign-in is at 8 a.m. and the run begins at 9 a.m., and delicious craft brews await you at the finish line. This event is for all paces, so whether you run or walk, you’re welcome to participate. Sign-up is online and costs $20, which includes participation in the run/walk, three free brew samples, pint glass and hot breakfast.

What: Rahr and Sons Cinco de Mayo Social Run

When: 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4

Where: Rahr and Sons Brewing Company, 701 Galveston Ave., Fort Worth

Tickets: $20

***

Help Texas Ale Project celebrate their fourth year of beer-slinging at their annual TAP Fest. Expect a conglomeration of different activities, including live music, games, local food and of course, an array of craft brews with several rare releases. Early admission is at noon and general admission is at 1 p.m., with the event going till 7 p.m.

What: TAP Fest

When: Noon-7 p.m. Saturday, May 4

Where: Texas Ale Project, 1001 N. Riverfront Blvd. (Design District)

Tickets: $20-$40

***

Calling all Star Wars fans: Shannon Brewing Company will be hosting Jedi, Sith Lords and plenty of good beer for their May The Fourth Be With You event Saturday. This gives you a chance to show off your Star Wars memorabilia while sipping on local craft brews with a few cool Star Wars-themed new releases, including Jed-IPA and Sith Stout. Admission is free.

What: May The 4th Be With You

When: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, May 4

Where: Shannon Brewing Company, 818 N. Main St., Keller

***

Why settle for one celebration when you can experience both Star Wars Day and Cinco de Mayo all at once? Lakewood Brewing is hosting a two-day event that incorporates both occasions with a Star Wars-themed party on Saturday where they will release their C3P Ale, and then on Sunday, they will have a Cinco de Mayo party featuring a small batch series beer, Muy Importante, a margarita Mexican lager with lime. Admission is free.

What: The Force Is Muy Strong With This One

When: Noon-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 4-5

Where: Lakewood Brewing Company, 2302 Executive Drive, Garland

***

For all those who think they are the Queen B, now is your chance to meet the real deal. This Sunday, Four Corners Brewing will be releasing their Queen Bee Grapefruit Saison at their Cinco de Mayo celebration along with margarita tastings, local Mexican food, fresh flowers, art and chocolates. The event is kid- and dog-friendly and is free to attend.

What: Queen Bee Fiesta on Cinco de Mayo

When: 1-6 p.m. Sunday, May 5

Where: Four Corners Brewing Company, 1311 S. Ervay St. (The Cedars)

***

It’s time to feel like a kid again with some Cinco de Mayo fun at Wild Acre Brewing as they provide games of Loteria and a chance to try and bust open a piñata filled with Mexican candies, all while sipping on craft beers. There will also be live music from Squeezebox Bandits. Admission is free.

What: Cinco de Mayo event

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, May 5

Where: Wild Acre Brewing Company, 1734 E. El Paso St., Fort Worth

***

Are you ready to fiesta? HQ Prime Beer Garden is hosting a Cinco de Mayo event with Mexican-style beers, margaritas and regional Mexican music to get down to. They will also have championship pitmaster Chris Prieto cooking up some delicious street tacos in the beer garden. The event is free and kid-friendly, so don’t hesitate to bring out the little ones for some fiesta fun.

What: Down To Fiesta

When: 3-10 p.m. Sunday, May 5

Where: HQ Prime Beer Garden, 9810 N. Central Expressway (North Dallas)