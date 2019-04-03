This Weekend: Crawfish, a Wine Walk and the Scarborough Renaissance Festival Is Back

The Scarborough Renaissance Festival returns this weekend, which means all the meats and all the meads.

It's the perfect weather for a wine walk, and you can both wine and walk on Thursday in Bishop Arts District. Businesses are staying open late Thursday with wine tastings and special deals. To participate in the wine walk, prepurchase a tasting glass online, or pick up one of a limited number that will be available at the event for $25. Wine walkers need to be at least 21 years old.

What: Wine Walk

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, April 4

Where: Davis Street and Bishop Avenue (Bishop Arts District)

Tickets: $15-$20

***

Got a craving for some Filipino food? You're in luck, because even though it's hard to find in Dallas, Ulam Modern Filipino Kitchen is hosting a pop-up Friday night at Peticolas. Sip Peticolas beers while you eat grilled pork belly rice bowls and spam musubi. Ulam will serve until they run out.

What: Filipino Pop-Up @ Peticolas Brewing Co

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 5

Where: Peticolas Brewing Co., 1301 Pace St. (Design District)

***

We may not be in Cajun country, but we're knee-deep in crawfish season. Fill up on mudbugs this weekend at Oak Cliff Brewing Co., where North Texas Crawfish will serve these delightful crustaceans for $12 a pound with sausage, corn and potatoes. OCBC will supply the beers while you go nuts at this family-friendly boil.

What: Bugs and Brews

When: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, April 6

Where: Oak Cliff Brewing Co. at Tyler Station, 1300 S. Polk St. (Oak Cliff)

***

Prepare ye for meats and mead: Scarborough Renaissance Festival opens for its 39th season this weekend. The ren fest runs every Saturday and Sunday through May 27, and along with all the shops (shoppes?), artisans and Renaissance demos, there's also a ton of food. There are multiple pubs and taverns on-site, and dishes like roasted turkey legs (of course), Steak on a Stake, even ye olde calzones. Throw on your Renaissance finery, grab your drinkin' horn and show up hungry.

What: Scarborough Renaissance Festival

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through May 27

Where: 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie

Tickets: $28 for adults

***

Bisous Bisous Patisserie is bringing back their signature croissant waffle ice cream sandwich with all new flavors this weekend, so if you're into delicious hybrid desserts, this party's for you. If you can't make this one, Bisous Bisous will be hosting sammie pop-ups once a month.

What: Sunday Sammies

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, April 7

Where: Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie, 3700 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

***

Uchi's little sister Uchiba is hosting a whiskey and wagyu event with whiskey cocktails paired with a six-course dinner filled with mouth-watering wagyu. You'll learn everything you ever needed to know about Japanese whiskey and wagyu beef.

What: Whiskey & Wagyu Dinner

When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, April 7

Where: Uchiba, 2817 Maple Ave. (Uptown)

Tickets: $175, plus tax and tip, per guest