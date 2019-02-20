This Weekend: Mad Hatter Tea, a Gumbo Party and Harry Potter and the Brunch of Azkaban

Get a double dose of delicious on Friday at Peticolas as the brewery hosts a release party for its Irish red ale, Irish Goodbye, with a party that includes a pop-up from everyone's favorite Cedars banh mi spot, Sandwich Hag. Chef Reyna Duong will serve her popular xiu mai meatballs and chicken curry from 6 to 9 p.m. or until supplies run out.

What: Irish Goodbye Release Party and Best Damn Xiu Mai Meatballs at Peticolas Pop-Up

When: Release party 3-10 p.m., xiu mai pop-up 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22

Where: Peticolas Brewing Co., 1301 Pace St. (Design District)

***



Head to your neighborhood Whole Foods this weekend for their annual Parm Crack, where a cheesemonger will bust into an 80-pound wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano, offer samples and host tastings of cacio e pepe made inside the freshly cracked wheel.

What: Whole Foods Parm Crack

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23

Where: All Whole Foods locations

***

Dude, Sweet Chocolate's new new-school tea party series is a hit. The first one sold out almost immediately, but if you missed it, get in on the action with a Mad Hatter-themed tea party this weekend. Expect a variety of sweet and savory snacks from chef Katherine Clapner, along with teas sourced from In Pursuit of Tea.

What: Dude, Sweet Tea Party

When: Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23

Where: Dude, Sweet Mothership, 1340 Inwood Road (Medical District)

***

Tour black-owned vegan restaurants at The Soul of Dallas Bus Tour: Vegan Edition, which combines Dallas food with a dose of black history. The tour will take you and a bus full of your new foodie friends around Dallas to several vegan restaurants and historic landmarks.

What: The Soul of Dallas Bus Tour: Vegan Edition

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23

Where: Tour begins at the African American Museum of Dallas, 3536 Grand Ave. (Fair Park)

Tickets: $45



***



Pack your wand and dress up in your Hogwarts finery this weekend at Harry Potter and the Brunch of Azkaban. Purchase your bottomless mimosa goblet in advance of this 12-and-up event, which features brunch from Bowen House. Reservations recommended.

What: Harry Potter and the Brunch of Azkaban

When: 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24

Where: One Sette, 2614 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

Tickets: The bottomless mimosa goblet is $20. Call 214-258-6799 to make brunch reservations.

***

Take your baking skills to the next level with a Slow Food DFW sourdough class taught by Matthew Ramirez of Macellaio. You'll learn how to use sourdough starter and fermentation to create perfectly fluffy sourdough. You'll get a hands-on kneading and shaping demo and will leave with dough to take home to proof and bake. There's also a tasting of breads and spreads paired with local beer.

What: Sourdough Bread Making Class with Matthew Ramirez

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24

Where: Stocks & Bondy, 920 S. Harwood St. (Dallas Farmers Market)

Tickets: $50





***



Mardi Gras may not be as fun around here as it is in neighboring Louisiana, but community radio KNON 89.3 FM will give you a taste of it at their 18th annual Mardi Gras Gumbo Party. Take a lap around the dance floor to live zydeco from Chubby Carrier while you sample gumbo from restaurants like Bucky Moonshine's, One90 Smoked Meats and NOLA Brasserie.

What: KNON's 18th annual Mardi Gras Gumbo Party

When: 7-10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24

Where: Poor David's Pub, 1313 South Lamar St. (The Cedars)

Tickets: $20 for general admission and $45 for VIP, which gets you into the venue an hour early