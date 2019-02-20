 


4
Get your gumbo on this weekend with KNON.EXPAND
Get your gumbo on this weekend with KNON.
iStock

This Weekend: Mad Hatter Tea, a Gumbo Party and Harry Potter and the Brunch of Azkaban

Beth Rankin | February 20, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Get a double dose of delicious on Friday at Peticolas as the brewery hosts a release party for its Irish red ale, Irish Goodbye, with a party that includes a pop-up from everyone's favorite Cedars banh mi spot, Sandwich Hag. Chef Reyna Duong will serve her popular xiu mai meatballs and chicken curry from 6 to 9 p.m. or until supplies run out.

What: Irish Goodbye Release Party and Best Damn Xiu Mai Meatballs at Peticolas Pop-Up

Continue Reading

When: Release party 3-10 p.m., xiu mai pop-up 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22

Where: Peticolas Brewing Co., 1301 Pace St. (Design District)

***

Head to your neighborhood Whole Foods this weekend for their annual Parm Crack, where a cheesemonger will bust into an 80-pound wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano, offer samples and host tastings of cacio e pepe made inside the freshly cracked wheel.

What: Whole Foods Parm Crack

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23

Where: All Whole Foods locations

***

Dude, Sweet Chocolate's new new-school tea party series is a hit. The first one sold out almost immediately, but if you missed it, get in on the action with a Mad Hatter-themed tea party this weekend. Expect a variety of sweet and savory snacks from chef Katherine Clapner, along with teas sourced from In Pursuit of Tea.

What: Dude, Sweet Tea Party

When: Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23

Where: Dude, Sweet Mothership, 1340 Inwood Road (Medical District)

***

Tour black-owned vegan restaurants at The Soul of Dallas Bus Tour: Vegan Edition, which combines Dallas food with a dose of black history. The tour will take you and a bus full of your new foodie friends around Dallas to several vegan restaurants and historic landmarks.

What: The Soul of Dallas Bus Tour: Vegan Edition

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23

Where: Tour begins at the African American Museum of Dallas, 3536 Grand Ave. (Fair Park)

Tickets: $45

***

Pack your wand and dress up in your Hogwarts finery this weekend at Harry Potter and the Brunch of Azkaban. Purchase your bottomless mimosa goblet in advance of this 12-and-up event, which features brunch from Bowen House. Reservations recommended.

What: Harry Potter and the Brunch of Azkaban

When: 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24

Where: One Sette, 2614 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

Tickets: The bottomless mimosa goblet is $20. Call 214-258-6799 to make brunch reservations.

***

Take your baking skills to the next level with a Slow Food DFW sourdough class taught by Matthew Ramirez of Macellaio. You'll learn how to use sourdough starter and fermentation to create perfectly fluffy sourdough. You'll get a hands-on kneading and shaping demo and will leave with dough to take home to proof and bake. There's also a tasting of breads and spreads paired with local beer.

What: Sourdough Bread Making Class with Matthew Ramirez

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24

Where: Stocks & Bondy, 920 S. Harwood St. (Dallas Farmers Market)

Tickets: $50

***

Mardi Gras may not be as fun around here as it is in neighboring Louisiana, but community radio KNON 89.3 FM will give you a taste of it at their 18th annual Mardi Gras Gumbo Party. Take a lap around the dance floor to live zydeco from Chubby Carrier while you sample gumbo from restaurants like Bucky Moonshine's, One90 Smoked Meats and NOLA Brasserie.

What: KNON's 18th annual Mardi Gras Gumbo Party

When: 7-10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24

Where: Poor David's Pub, 1313 South Lamar St. (The Cedars)

Tickets: $20 for general admission and $45 for VIP, which gets you into the venue an hour early

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

