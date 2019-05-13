The Week in Dallas Beer: Bonnie and Clyde, Beer Kickball and Cow Plop Bingo

After a hard day’s work, what better way to spend the evening than working on an art project while drinking beer under the stars? The Creative Pantry has teamed up with Hop and Sting Brewing in Grapevine to host an arts and crafts beer night with a string nail art project. Tickets are $35, which includes a $5 beer token, so be ready to get creative with your inner beer.

What: Arts and Craft Beer Night

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14

Where: Hop and Sting Brewing, 906 Jean St., Grapevine

Tickets: $35

***

Looking to get a little work done while you sip a beer? Shannon Brewing Company in Keller is hosting a networking event hosted by Reach Networking, where businesses can connect with each other and exchange business cards while playing bingo, sipping on good brews and chowing down on complimentary appetizers. The event is free to attend, but $20 to participate in Cow Plop Bingo.

What: Reach & Cow Plop

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 15

Where: Shannon Brewing Company, 818 N. Main St., Keller

Tickets: $0-$20

***

If you like kickball and helping others, then this event is for you. Hemisphere Brewing Company in Rockwall is teaming up with Benefit Writers, which helps employers find affordable health insurance for employees, and hosting a Cup-in-Hand Kickball Tournament benefiting the Children’s Advocacy Center. Not only will there be brews available, but food will provided by Mingling Mouth, a "smoked meats and Asian fusion" food truck, as well. Get your team of up to 15 people together and be ready to kick the damn ball.

What: Cup-in-Hand Kickball Tournament

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, May 18

Where: Hemisphere Brewing Company, 2015 Kristy Lane, Rockwall

Tickets: $200 per team

***

Another event for a good cause: Cheers for Children, put on by The Deeds Group at RE/MAX Associates and Legal Draft Beer Company in Arlington, with proceeds going to the Children’s Miracle Network. The event is free to attend, and there will be games, live music, raffles, plenty of good brews and pulled pork sandwiches from Smokingque BBQ.

What: Cheers For Children

When: Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, May 18

Where: Legal Draft Beer Company, 500 E. Division St., Arlington

Tickets: Free

***

Calling all active-duty military and veterans: Rahr & Sons Brewing Co. is hosting an Armed Forces Day tour and tasting event to honor those in the military with live music, fried chicken and plenty of good brews. Tickets are $15, which gets you a glass and dog tag set along with three Rahr beers. Active military and veterans get in for half-price.

What: Armed Forces Day Tour and Tasting

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 18

Where: Rahr and Sons Brewing Company, 701 Galveston Ave., Fort Worth

Tickets: $15

***

If you dig yoga and pigs and bunnies, grab your yoga pants and head over to Panther Island for their pig and bunny yoga event. As you stretch out your muscles and line up your chakras, you will be surrounded by fun-loving pigs and bunnies that will climb on you and encourage you to “stretch” your limits, and of course, there will be great beer.

What: Happy Piggy & Bunny Yoga

When: 10 a.m.- noon Sunday, May 19

Where: Panther Island Brewing Company, 501 N. Main St., Fort Worth

Tickets: $25-$35

***

There’s nothing like a Sunday afternoon cruise through the city with stops at cool breweries and pubs to enjoy some good brews and food. This round of the 6-Pack Trail bike cruise is an 8-mile cruise through downtown, Deep Ellum, The Cedars and Dallas Farmers Market. Stops include Craft and Growler, Trinity Cider, Sandwich Hag, Deep Ellum Brewing and Westlake Brewing. Tickets are limited, so grab your helmet and get ready to cruise with brews.

What: 6-Pack Trail, Bike Cruise and Craft Beer Tour

When: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 19

Where: Craft and Growler, 3601 Parry Ave., Dallas

Tickets: $55

***

Want to learn more about the history of Bonnie and Clyde? Head over to Small Brewpub as the Oak Cliff pub hosts John Slate, city archivist, as he tells the story and the history behind the couple and their legendary 24-month crime spree. He'll delve into the facts as well as the myths that surround the legendary duo while you sip on some tasty brews or cocktails. The event is free.

What: Bonnie & Clyde at 85: Legends, Myths & Reality

When: 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 19

Where: Small Brewpub, 333 W. Jefferson Blvd. (Oak Cliff)

***

If you love Oktoberfest but can’t wait till it rolls around again, head to BrainDead Brewing for Maibock, an “Oktoberfest in the spring.” The free event will feature German-style beers including Main Street Kolsch, Kellerbier, Geistbier, Rye Maibock and German porter, as well as many other non-German brews. There will be fresh brats and other tasty German foods prepared by BrainDead's chef, along with games, contest and arts and crafts.

What: Maifest

When: 4:20 p.m.-midnight Sunday, May 19

Where: BrainDead Brewing, 2625 Main St. (Deep Ellum)