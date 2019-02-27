 


4
This weekend, Mardi Gras takes over more than just Oak Cliff.
Brian Maschino

This Weekend: Mardi Gras, Crawfish and More Mardi Gras

Beth Rankin | February 27, 2019 | 4:00am
This weekend, pint-sized Oak Cliff cocktail enclave Tiny Victories turns 1, and on Thursday night, they're throwing down in celebration. Cocktails are half-price from 4 to 7 p.m. (Hello, $5 boulevardier) and DJ AY.MZ will be spinning. Owner Brandon Hays says to expect ample "fun activities and surprises" throughout the night.

What: Tiny Victories' Anniversary

When: 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28

Where:  604 N. Tyler St. (Oak Cliff)

***

What good is exercise if you don't get a little reward after? Grab a mat and a towel and head to Oak Cliff Brewing Co. for a one-hour, all-levels yoga class from LJ Hash of Oak Cliff Yoga and Oak Cliff Aikikai, followed by a pint of OCBC beer.

What: Yoga at the Brewery

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2

Where: Oak Cliff Brewing Co., Tyler Station, 1300 S. Polk St. (Oak Cliff)

Tickets: $10 and must be purchased in advance.

***

If funk, soul and cocktails make for your ideal Saturday night, head to Midnight Rambler for New York DJ Jonathan Toubin's New York Night Train Soul Clap and Dance-Off. Sip Rambler's

epic cocktails

 while you spend the evening dancing to Toubin's 45-rpm soul vinyl and, if you're good enough, maybe you'll win $100 in the midnight dance contest. Admission is free, and Rambler will have special cocktails to fit the mood.

What: Soul Clap Dance-Off at Midnight Rambler

When: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, March 2

Where: Midnight Rambler, 1530 Main St. (downtown Dallas)

***

Dress up in your carnival finest for Mardi Gras on Main at Frankie's Underground, where you can sip cocktails and fuel up with Cajun food to dance all night with All Funk Radio Show. Chef John Eger is creating a menu of New Orleans-meets-Texas fare, along with beignets and hurricanes. 21 and up.

What: Mardi Gras on Main

When: Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2

Where: Frankie's Underground, 1303 Main St. (downtown Dallas)

Tickets: $10

***

Dude, Sweet Chocolate's chef Katherine Clapner is hosting another of her popular kolache and klobasnik pop-ups at Slow Bone. This week, she's baking up pineapple devil's food cake kolaches and brisket-sweet potato klobasneks. She'll be sellin' until she runs out.

What: Kolache and Klobasnek Pop-Up

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, March 3

Where: The Slow Bone, 2234 Irving Blvd. (Design District)

***

Sunday is the annual Oak Cliff Mardi Gras parade, which fills the neighborhood with elaborate floats, epic costumes and ample beads. You can hit up

watch party at Oddfellows

, where you can snag prime patio real estate while ordering food and drinks off the Bishop Arts cafe's ample menu, but if you want to go all-in, head to the Bishop Arts District's crawfish boil. From 2 to 7 p.m., the district is closing down Bishop for chef Michelle Carpenter's Louisiana-style crawfish boil, along with hurricanes and cold beer. The event is free and all-ages. The parade starts at 4 p.m. on West Davis Street and ends in Bishop Arts. 

What: Crawfish Boil and Watch Party

When: 2-7 p.m. Sunday, March 3

Where: Bishop Arts District, North Bishop Avenue at Davis Street 

***

Every Sunday in March, The Rustic is

laissez les bons temps rouler

-ing with Crawfest. From 3 p.m. to close every Sunday, go all-in on crawfish served four ways: fried, in etouffee, on a po'boy or in a Louisiana-style crawfish boil, of which you'll get 2 pounds with corn and potatoes. If mudbugs aren't your thing, The Rustic will continue to serve their regular menu, too.

What: Crawfest

When: 3 p.m.-close every Sunday in March

Where: The Rustic, 3656 Howell St. (Uptown)

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

