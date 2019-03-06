This Weekend: North Texas Irish Festival and Farmers Market Season Officially Open

Head to Fair Park this weekend for a dose of Irish culture — and tons of Irish food and drink.

At Tyler Station's monthly First Thursday party, you can check out the tenants of this fascinating Oak Cliff development, a former factory-turned-incubator for small businesses. Grab a pint at Oak Cliff Brewing Co., shop Tyler Station retail, see live music and eat up from food trucks like 7 Sisters Gourmet, Kono Pizza (hello, pizza cones) and Ragin' Casian, a Cajun-Asian fusion truck. It's free to attend but parking is limited, so plan ahead.

What: First Thursday at Tyler Station

When: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, March 7