This Weekend: North Texas Irish Festival and Farmers Market Season Officially Open

At Tyler Station's monthly First Thursday party, you can check out the tenants of this fascinating Oak Cliff development, a former factory-turned-incubator for small businesses. Grab a pint at Oak Cliff Brewing Co., shop Tyler Station retail, see live music and eat up from food trucks like 7 Sisters Gourmet, Kono Pizza (hello, pizza cones) and Ragin' Casian, a Cajun-Asian fusion truck. It's free to attend but parking is limited, so plan ahead.
What: First Thursday at Tyler Station
When: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, March 7
Where: Tyler Station, 1300 S. Polk St. (Oak Cliff)
The North Texas Irish Festival takes over Fair Park this weekend, filling the neighborhood with Irish music, art, culture, dance and yes, food and beer. Catch cooking demos from chefs like 3015 at Trinity Groves' Sharon Van Meter (baking Irish butter shortbread cookies), Perle on Maple's Wade Burch, making Guinness-braised beef stew, and Yeli Marshall of Yelibelly Chocolates' Irish creme-infused truffles. Head to the Women's Museum for the Irish Culinary Experience, which includes a pop-up Durty Nelly's Bar.
What: North Texas Irish Festival
When: 6-11 p.m. Friday, March 8; 10:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9; and 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10
Where: Fair Park
Tickets: $5-$30
In honor of International Women's Day, Craft and Growler is hosting a beer social with 20-plus beers curated by women employed by Dallas-area breweries. There will be raffles throughout the night, performances from female comics and food from the likes of Momo Shack Himalayan Dumplings. The event is free to attend, but beer's on you.
What: International Women's Day Beer Social
When: 6 p.m.-midnight Friday, March 8
Where: Craft & Growler, 3601 Parry Ave. (Expo Park)
Expo Park and Fair Park are the places to be this weekend, apparently. Head to mezcaleria Las Almas Rotas on Friday night for a pop-up from Trompo, the West Dallas taqueria that will cook up trompo tacos, gringas and frijoles a la charra from a wood fire on the sidewalk out front.
What: Trompo at Las Almas Rotas
When: 8 p.m.-midnight Friday, March 8
Where: Las Almas Rotas, 3615 Parry Ave. (Expo Park)
Farmers market season is officially back in full swing. Celebrate at the season opener of the White Rock Farmers Market, where all vendors come from within a 150-mile radius of Dallas and are required to make or grow what they sell at the market. Stock up on kitchen goodies from local farmers, ranchers, bakers, beekeepers and artists. If you can't make it this weekend, just roll through next Saturday.
What: White Rock Farmers Market Opening Day
When: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday
Where: 9150 Garland Road (East Dallas)
Don your tights and pantaloons for the annual Shakespeare Dallas Pub Crawl, which leads decked-out bards around Deep Ellum bars like Twilite Lounge, Off the Record and Ruins. There will be Shakespeare trivia, Shakespeare performances, Shakespeare costumes — you get the picture. It's a lot of Shakespeare.
What: Shakespeare Dallas Pub Crawl
When: 2-7 p.m. Saturday, March 9
Where: Deep Ellum
Tickets: $12-$15
