This Weekend: A Rosé Wine Walk, a Rosé Garden Party and Hey, Anybody Want Some Rosé?

Wanna sip rosé all day? You can do just that at the Lowest Greenville Rosé Wine Walk.

One of DFW's longest-running food events, Taste Addison, returns this weekend for its 26th year. Catch live music while you sample bites from Addison restaurants like Fogo de Chao, Ida Claire, Nate's Seafood, Thai Orchid and Table 13. Dishes range from $10 to $13, but each restaurant offers sample bites for $3 each. There's plenty of live music and family-friendly activities to fill time between bites.

What: Taste Addison

When: 6-11 p.m. Friday, May 31; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, June 1; and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, June 2

Where: Addison Circle Park, 4950 Addison Circle Drive

Tickets: $15-$80; Sunday admission is free.

***

Dallas loves a good rosé, and you can celebrate the storied pink wine this weekend with a sip-and-shop event on Lowest Greenville. You'll find rosé specials at bars, restaurants and retail spots like the Libertine, Single Wide, Tacos Mariachi, Gung Ho and Leelo's. Check in at the Libertine between noon and 2 p.m. to get started with a custom wine glass. Tickets are $15 and get you a wristband for specials at participating locations, a complimentary rosé cider from Austin Eastciders and entry to the after-party at HG Sply Co.

What: Rosé Wine Walk on Greenville Avenue

When: Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, June 1

Where: Lowest Greenville (Greenville Avenue and Oram Street)

Tickets: $15

***



Speaking of rosé, The Stoneleigh is throwing a Rosé Garden Party on Saturday, and the pink stuff will be flowing. Dress in your "garden best," as The Stoneleigh's courtyard will be transformed into an Insta-worthy party pad with "plush lounge areas and cabanas for lounging, socializing and life’s little luxuries," according to a press release. There will be a Paint and Sip area, yard games, a DJ, and ample rosés and frosés, along with cocktails and stations manned by Moët & Chandon and Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream. You can also snack on bites from Perle on Maple's chef Wade Burch.

What: The Stoneleigh’s Rosé Garden Party

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 1

Where: The Stoneleigh, 2927 Maple Ave. (Uptown)

Tickets: $50

***

Learn the art of European truffle-making this weekend at CocoAndre, where you can sip any beverage you tote along with you — just be sure to also bring an apron for when things get cookin'. You'll learn how to make truffles and leave with a recipe card so you can make them at home. Truffles will not be dairy-free, but they will be gluten-free. Recommended for ages 15 and up.

What: Truffle-Making Class

When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, June 1

Where: CocoAndre Chocolatier, 508 W. 7th St. (Bishop Arts District)

Tickets: $85

***

Billing itself as "an after-hours chill spot for creatives and millennials who enjoy great food and great music in a relaxed and laid back environment," You Up?: Midnight Foodie Call will bring Dallas food trucks like Nola Cajun and Skew U to 4 the Culture Studio for a late-night event Saturday. The event is BYOB, and tickets are $10 at the door.

What: You Up?: Midnight Foodie Call

When: 11:55 p.m. Saturday, June 1 to 4 a.m. Sunday, June 2

Where: 4 the Culture Studio, 115 North Carroll Ave. (Old East Dallas)

Tickets: $10

***

Bisous Bisous is bringing back their beloved croissant-waffle ice cream sandwiches this weekend at a pop-up where you can try their new summer flavors. If you can't make this one, Bisous Bisous will host Sunday Sammie pop-ups once a month this summer.

What: Sunday Sammies

When: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, June 2

Where: Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie, 3700 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)