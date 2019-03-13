This Weekend: Pi Day, St. Patrick’s Day and a Whiskey Tasting at the Robocop House

March 14 is National Pi Day (Get it? Pi? You remember math, right?), and to celebrate, Emporium Pie is posting up at the Dallas Arboretum, serving goodies from their Pi Scream truck. If you want to take your pi(e) acumen to the next level, there will be a blueberry pie-making demo at 1 p.m. Arboretum admission rates apply.

What: National Pi Day

When: 1-5 p.m. Thursday, March 14

Where: Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road (East Dallas)

***

Barbecue outfit Wise Goods is slingin' meat on Friday night at Oak Cliff Brewing Co., which will simultaneously throw a party to release their new New England IPA, Side Hustlin'. Wise Goods will be selling everything from smoked jalapeno sausage tacos to brisket sandwiches and quesadillas.

What: Bbq x taco pop up and Side Hustlin' Release Party

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, March 15

Where: Oak Cliff Brewing Co. at Tyler Station, 1300 S. Polk St. (Oak Cliff)

***

Wanna drink whiskey and eat fancy foods in a house where parts of “Robocop” were filmed? You sure do, friend. A $73 ticket gets you into The Spot, which is part art opening, part tasting and part hanging out at the “Robocop” house. Chef David Anthony Temple will be cooking for the event, which also includes a whiskey tasting and artwork from Cesar Llamas, Lizzy Martin, Katie McKay Jones and others.

What: The Spot

When: 8 p.m.-midnight Friday, March 15

Where: 6511 Clubhouse Circle (Far North Dallas)

Tickets: $73

***

This weekend is the annual St. Patrick's Day parade. If you're not put off by large, intoxicated crowds of people wearing various shades of green, there's a block party from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Vanderbilt Avenue and Vickery Boulevard. It's 21 and up and costs $15, but you'll be rewarded with three music stages and ample beer from participating bars, as well as eats from local restaurants. Bring cash to pay admission at the gate, and no backpacks, coolers or large purses are permitted. If you feel like sticking to the busiest block of Lowest Greenville, Truck Yard is

that extends into the bar's parking lot out back.

What: Lower Greenville Avenue St. Patrick's Block Party 2019

When: 9 a.m.-7 p.m Saturday, March 16

Where: Lower Greenville between Vanderbilt and Vickery streets

Cost: $15

***

Grab your green-est tote bag and head to Dallas Farmers Market on Saturday, where you can get bangers and mash from American Butchers LLC, Shamrock Shakes at Coolhaus, green beer at Rex's Seafood and "green-aritas" from El Mero Mero Tamalero. Stick around for a bagpipe performance at 5 p.m.

What: St. Patrick's Day at the Market

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Where: Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St.

***

For those whose palates don't allow for green beer, opt instead for Irish beers at Community Beer Company's St. Patrick's day bash, with St. Pat's glassware, small-batch Irish-style beers and live music. A $15 ticket gets you glassware, three drink tickets redeemable for pints of your choosing, guided tours of the brewery at 3 and 4 p.m. and access to food trucks on site.

What: St. Patrick's Day at Community

When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Where: Community Beer Company, 1530 Inspiration Dr. (Design District)

Tickets: $15

***

Wanna drink beer and be nice to elephants at the same time? The Dallas Zoo is hosting a party on Saturday, and proceeds benefit Dallas Zoo elephant conservation efforts. A $20 ticket gets you a brewery tour at 1 or 2 p.m., three full beers and a special pint glass. There will also be live animals on stage at 3 p.m. at the kid-friendly event.

What: Drink Beer, Save the Elephants!

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Where: Deep Ellum Brewing Co., 2823 St. Louis St. (Deep Ellum)

Tickets: $20