4
White Rock Alehouse is the spot to be on Super Bowl Sunday.EXPAND
Taylor Adams

This Weekend In Dallas: A Crepe and Wine Pop-Up and Super Bowl Sunday Parties

Taylor Adams | January 30, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

The Shops at Legacy invite you to shake off the winter blues and ditch your New Year’s resolutions with an adults-only sip and savor around the shopping center. There will be 14 stops to try drinks and light bites on this self-guided tour. 21 and older.

What: Re-New Year’s Eve Sip and Savor

Continue Reading

When: 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31

Where: The Shops at Legacy, 5741 Legacy Drive, Plano

Tickets: $45

***

If you’ve had a rough week and are looking to start your weekend early with a good pairing, head to Henderson Avenue Thursday night. West Dallas creperie Whisk Crepes Cafe will have a pop-up at the wine shop, where you can indulge in sweet or savory crepes while trying new wines.

What: Pop-Up Cafe with Whisk Crepes and Veritas Wine Room

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31

Where: Veritas Wine Room, 2323 N. Henderson Ave. (East Dallas)

***

Start off Black History Month with a tour of iconic locations sampling soul food cuisine. SWBF Food Events and Starving on a Budget present this bus tour, which will visit historical, local African-American landmarks, and guests can learn about the significant contributions to our city, which will of course include stops at black-owned restaurants.

What: The Soul of Dallas: Food and Black History Bus Tour

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2

Where: Starting at the African American Museum of Dallas, 3536 Grand Ave. (Fair Park)

Tickets: $45

***

If you’re downtown Super Bowl Sunday and want to have plenty of room to watch the game, Scout at the Statler will have a few food and drink specials: $1 wings, $1 sliders, $1 off all draft beers, $5 wells and $20 buckets of beer. (And it’s not on special, but the seven-layer dip is really good, FYI.)

What: Super Bowl Sunday at the Statler

When: Starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3

Where: Scout in the Statler, 1914 Commerce St. (Downtown)

***

Cocoandre Chocolatier will guide kids through a class that’s all about chocolate this weekend. Kids will be able to get creative with chocolate by drawing with it, dipping things and making a heart chocolate mold. This class is recommended for kids ages 5-10.

What: Valentine Chocolate Kids’ Class

When: 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3

Where: Cocoandre Chocolatier, 508 W. 7th St. (Oak Cliff)

Tickets: $35

***

Looking for a place to watch the Super Bowl? If you’re in East Dallas, one of your options is the White Rock Alehouse, where you’ll find $3 house beer taps, 53-cent wings (yes, please!) and $6 chef’s special flatbread. The beer’s pretty good here — might as well give it a try if you haven’t already.

What: Superb Owl Party

When: 5-11:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3

Where: White Rock Alehouse and Brewery, 7331 Gaston Ave. (White Rock)

