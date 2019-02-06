This Weekend: A Brunch Fest, a Valentine Pop-Up Shop and a Clam Bake

It's no secret that Dallas loves brunch, which is why Dallas goes equally nuts for the city's lone food festival dedicated to all things brunch: The Morning After. VIP tickets have already sold out, but a $40 general admission ticket gets you unlimited brunch dish samples from restaurants like Barley & Board, Meso Maya and AllGood Cafe, along with brunch cocktail samples and three drink tickets to use at on-site bars (you can buy more drink tickets if you're feeling extra thirsty). The Morning After has sold out in the past, so grab tickets while you still can.

What: The Morning After, a Dallas Observer Brunch Event

When: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9

Where: Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St. (Farmers Market)

Tickets: $40 (ticket prices increase the day of)

Let us guess: Valentine's Day is next week but you

haven't bought anything for your significant other. Unless you've got a hall pass on this Hallmark holiday, you'd better hop to it. Hit up the Decent x West Village Pop-Up Shop, where you can sip free beers from Four Corners Brewing, grub on tacos from Taco Diner, pick up Valentine's sweets from Chocolate Secrets, check out art installations and shop from 15 different local creatives and brands, from Breda watches to Solace apparel. Admission — and parking — is free.

What: Decent x West Village Valentine's Pop-Up Shop & Experience

When: Noon-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 9-10

Where: West Village, 3699 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

Tickets: Free

Coffee fans, head to Mercado369 this weekend to taste multiple Latin American coffees at For the Love of Coffee. You can even catch a live painting demo from artist Modesto Aceves, a local artist known for painting with coffee.

What: For the Love of Coffee

When: 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9

Where: Mercado369, 369 Jefferson Blvd. (Oak Cliff)

Tickets: Free





Oak Cliff Brewing Co. is tapping a brand-new brew this weekend: a big, fat English barley wine called $Supergravity — pronounced "supergravity with a dollar sign" because, well, "it's both massive and heavenly, and dollar signs in beer names are cool," according to OCBC.

What: $Supergravity - English Barleywine Tapping

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9

Where: Oak Cliff Brewing Co., 1300 S. Polk St. (Oak Cliff)

They call it Cochon555, we call it Porkapalooza. This epic meat fista brings together a cadre of chefs, each of them cooking their own whole, heritage-breed pig raised by a family farm. This year's chef lineup includes Christof Syre (LAW Restaurant at Four Seasons Resort), David Uygur (Macellaio), Bruno Davaillon (Bullion), Matthew Scott (Great Scott) and Josh Bonee (Fine China). Each chef had the week to produce up to six dishes for the competition. Your $130-$200 ticket gets you bites of their pork dishes along with sips from boutique distillers and winemakers. The event is "akin to an epic tasting menu of heritage breed pork with endless beverage pairings," according to Cochon555. Do what you will with that information.

What: Cochon555

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10

Where: Four Seasons Resort and Club at Las Colinas, 4150 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving

Tickets: $130-$200





Now here's a food event we don't get much around here: a clambake. BrainDead's first-ever cold-weather clambake means you'll get unlimited clams, along with "other seafoods" with vegetables and fixins, and it's AYCE until the clams run out. Go for the $30 lobster upgrade, and you'll get a lobster, too. Lobster VIP is pre-order only. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 day-of.

What: Cold-Weather Clam Bake at BrainDead



When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10

Where: BrainDead Brewing, 2625 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

Tickets: $10-$30





Pitmaster Dustin Blackwell and chef Justin Box are teaming up for an epic meat dinner this weekend that will introduce "our beloved Texas barbecue to the unique flavors of Central and South America." The Texas BBQ Goes South dinner will include dishes like smoked ceviche, brisket with mint chimichurri and smoked goat tostadas.

What: Texas BBQ Goes South

When: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10

Where: 3015 at Trinity Groves, 3015 Gulden Lane (West Dallas)

Tickets: $99