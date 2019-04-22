This Week in Dallas Beer: Beer Dinners, Crawfish and a Birthday Party for a Dog

In this week's roundup of Dallas beer events, we've got more than one tasty beer pairing dinner — including one at Meddlesome Moth, Dallas' chapel of beer.

Start your week off right with craft beers and food pairing at the Meddlesome Moth’s ninth annual beer dinner. Tickets are on sale for $80, which gets you a six-course meal with each dish being uniquely crafted to pair well with your beers. The beers being served are locally crafted by several breweries including Celestial Beerworks, Community Beer Company, Denton County Brewing Company, Oak Cliff Brewing, Peticolas Brewing Company and Turning Point Beer.

What: The Moth’s Ninth Anniversary Locals Beer Dinner

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, April 22

Where: The Meddlesome Moth, 1621 Oak Lawn Ave. (Design District)

Tickets: $80

***

Another beer pairing dinner that is sure to expand your craft beer and food pairing knowledge is a four-course dinner hosted by chef Nick Wells of Dot’s Hop House with brewmaster Todd Holder of Oak Cliff Brewing Co. The duo will take you through an unforgettable beer pairing experience as they serve up delicious meals while helping you pair them up with the perfect beer.

What: Dot’s Hop House/Oak Cliff Brewing Beer Dinner

When: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, April 25

Where: Dot’s Hop House and Cocktail Courtyard, 2645 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)

Tickets: $40

***

Dogs are considered man’s best friend, and yet they can also be a brewery’s best friend and mascot, which is the case for Shannon Brewing Company’s dog, Arlo. This Saturday, Arlo will be celebrating his eighth birthday, and you can help him celebrate by purchasing a $10 charity pint that includes a take-home Arlo logo glass, one beer pour and a donation to the Fort Worth Abandoned Animal Alliance. There will also be a rare beer release, German Golden Ale, and barbecue provided by Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-Q.

What: Arlo’s Birthday Party

When: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, April 27

Where: Shannon Brewing Company, 818 N Main St., Keller

Tickets: $10

***

If being active and then getting rewarded for it is something you're game for, then the 6-Pack Trail, Bike Cruise and Craft Beer Tour is for you. This cruise features a 10-mile bike ride led by knowledgeable beer guides along the Trinity River while making stops at six local breweries along the way. You can either bring your own bike or rent at a $50 daily rental rate. Get active and drink beer.

What: 6-Pack Trail, Bike Cruise and Craft Beer Tour

When: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27

Where: Luck at Trinity Groves, 3011 Gulden Lane (West Dallas)

Tickets: $55

***

Calling all science fans: This Saturday, Celestial Beerworks is hosting an adult science fair where you can vote on the best projects while sipping on some quality craft brews. Projects will be displayed from noon to 4 p.m., with winners announced at 4 p.m. There will be live music put on by the Roller Trio band and food provided by Momo Shack Himalayan Dumplings, along with a release of Celestial’s new Triple IPA, Odysseus.

What: Adult Science Fair and Odysseus Beer Release

When: Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, April 27

Where: Celestial Beerworks, 2530 Butler St. (Oak Lawn)

Tickets: Free

***

Dogs, quality crafted brews and sunshine are a great way to spend your Saturday, and Deep Ellum Brewing is providing just that with their Pups and Pints event. The event is free to attend, and well-behaved pups are welcome. For $20, you can get a limited-edition pint glass and three beers, with proceeds going to Paws in the City to help abused pups find a good home, so sip and feel good about it.

What: Pups and Pints

When: 3-6 p.m. Saturday, April 27

Where: Deep Ellum Brewing Company, 2823 St. Louis St. (Deep Ellum)

Tickets: Free to attend but a pint glass and three beers are $20

***

Looking to shop for homemade goods and would like to sip delicious beers while doing it? Look no further than Martin House Brewing in Fort Worth, where they will host the Fort Worth Market Trail this Saturday, with more than 20 vendors selling craft goods including art, jewelry, soap, home décor and much more. There will also be live music sung by local bands and food trucks selling yummy goods to fulfill the hunger.

What: Fort Worth Market Trail

When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, April 27

Where: Martin House Brewing Company, 220 S. Sylvania Ave., Fort Worth

Tickets: Free

***

What better way to end your week than with doughnuts and beer? Peticolas Brewing Company and Hypnotic Donuts have teamed up to bring craft beer- and doughnut-lovers alike a sweet experience with a beer-and-donut-pairing event. Tickets are $20 and get you a flight of three mini donuts and a taco paired with Peticolas Brewing’s First Love American wheat, Too Soon IPA, The Usual old-fashioned-cocktail beer and their 2016 Black Curtains imperial stout.

What: Peticolas and Hypnotic Donuts Pairing Event

When: 1:30-3:45 p.m. Sunday, April 28

Where: Peticolas Brewing Company, 1301 Pace St. (Design District)

Tickets: $20

***

Get ready to venture off into Bayou country at BrainDead Brewing’s second crawfish boil of the season, where they'll have 350 pounds of deliciously boiled crawdads cooked with potatoes, corn, shrimp, sausage and their own secret spices. Tickets are $25 and provide you with a chance to overindulge in crawfish till you can indulge no more. Beers will also be for purchase to help pair well and wash down the heap of crawfish.

What: 2019’s Crawfish Boil #2

When: 4:20-8:00 p.m. Sunday, April 28

Where: BrainDead Brewing, 2625 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

Tickets: $25