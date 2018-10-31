This Weekend: Dia de los Muertos, Coffee Class and Chefs for Farmers

Scardello Artisan Cheese marks 10 years this year, and it’s celebrating with events through the weekend. The big event is Thursday, where you can sample cheese and wines from around the state. Texas wines, beer and cheese plates will also be available for purchase. And it's free to attend.

What: 10 Years of Texas Cheese Event

When: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1

Where: The Dallas Farmers Market, 920 Harwood St. (Farmers Market)







***

Expo Park mezcal bar Las Almas Rotas is the place to be for Dia de los Muertos. Los Nahuatlatos from San Antonio will perform, and there will be two pop-ups: an early one with Vaqueros Texas BBQ and a late-night pop-up out front from Revolver Taco Lounge. The Photo Wagon will record the night's festivities, and there are drink specials all night on Ilegal Mezcal and Espolon Tequila, along with ample mole and chocolate calaveras filled with mole mousse from CocoAndré Chocolatier. Come decked out in your Dia de los Muertos face paint or get your face painted on-site — there's even a tattooer in back if you're looking for something more permanent. Bring photos or offerings for your departed loved ones to add to the bar's ofrenda. No cover charge.

What: Dia de los Muertos at Las Almas Rotas

When: 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2

Where: Las Almas Rotas, 3615 Parry Ave. (Expo Park)

***

Want to up your coffee-making game? White Rock Coffee is hosting a demo class on how to make a great cup of coffee at home. The staff will talk about the five important elements of coffee brewing, demonstrate proper brewing of five different methods and provide tastings.

What: WRC Brew Lab Back-to-School for Coffee Lovers

When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 3

Where: White Rock Coffee Brew Lab, 10109 E. Northwest Highway in Dallas (Northeast Dallas)

Tickets: $30

***

Here’s a chance to explore downtown Garland and shop while you sip. Live music by Sabrina and Gypsy Blue as well as the Drifting Outlaws will complement the experience. A ticket gets you a 9-ounce stemless wine glass with the event logo, an event passport, restaurant coupon book, free wine samples, one prize-drawing ticket and a shopping bag.

What: Wine Walk Downtown Garland

When: 3:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3

Where: Downtown Garland, 915 Main St.

Tickets: $15 online, $20 day-of, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

***

Chefs for Farmers brings back its Street Food Night Market with all-star chefs, craft beers, top-shelf spirits, music and more. VIP tickets get you in at 6:30 p.m. while general admission gets you in at 7 p.m. 21 and older. If you can't afford a ticket to CFF's Main Event, this is definitely the party to catch.

What: Chefs for Farmers Street Food Night Market

When: 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3

Where: Victory Lane and High Market Street (Victory Park)

Tickets: $60-95

***

The Chefs for Farmers Main Event returns this Sunday for the sixth year. This event celebrates the hard-working farmers who grow our food and the talented chefs who create locally sourced menus. This event also features dozens of wineries, breweries, distilleries, local food artisans, DJs and live music. VIP tickets get you in at 2 p.m., while general admission gets you in at 2:30 p.m. Both get you all the tastings. 21 and older.

What: Chefs for Farmers Main Event

When: 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4

Where: Dallas Heritage Village at Old City Park, 1717 Gano St.

Tickets: $84-150