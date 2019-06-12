This Weekend: Happy Hour Walkabout in Victory Park, a Pool Party and an Asian Fest

If you’ve yet to solidify your plans for Flag Day (who hasn't?), you can head to Victory Park this Friday. Naturally, there will be a flag-themed party throughout the neighborhood, where you’ll find specials on food, drinks and retail throughout. Tickets ($10) include entry, food and drink tastings, specials and a tote bag to keep. The usual suspects at Victory Park are participating, including Billy Can Can, the W Hotel, Olivella’s Neo Pizza Napoletana and more.

What: Victory Park Happy Hour Walkabout

When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 14

Where: Victory Park (High Street Market and Victory Park Lane)

Tickets: $10

***

Head north to Coppell this weekend for cultural performances, pavilions, booths, authentic food and plenty of noodles at this year’s Asian Festival. Go early and hungry, because vendors will have plenty of dishes available for tasting. All ages are welcome to this free event, which will happen rain or shine (it’s all outdoors).

What: Asian Festival 2019

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 15

Where: The Sound Stage and Amphitheater, 3081 Olympus Blvd., Coppell

Registration: Free

***

Anytime you’re near a pop-up for Momo Shack dumplings, you have to go. And with the setting of Peticolas Brewing, there’s really no reason you should miss this one. They’ll have chicken, pork and vegetarian dumplings, and Peticolas will have plenty of solid Dallas beer.

What: Momo Shack Himalayan Dumplings Pop-Up

When: 1-6 p.m. (or until sold out) Saturday, June 15

Where: Peticolas Brewing Company, 1301 Pace St. (Design District)

***

We’re just nearing the midpoint of June, which means there’s plenty more celebrating to do for Pride Month. Texas Latino Pride hosts this event with Oak Cliff chocolate shop CocoAndre. Locals, friends and allies are invited to gather for a day of celebration while supporting local artisans in the neighborhood. This family-friendly event is free and open to all.

What: Oak Cliff Pride

When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, June 15

Where: CocoAndre Chocolatier, 508 W. 7th St. (Oak Cliff)

***

The 2019 Dallas Tiki Week comes to a close this Sunday. Whether or not you were aware this was going on, it’s a good enough reason to sip cocktails by the Belmont pool at their summertime bar run by Las Almas Rotas. There will be a cannonball contest, but more importantly, there will be Campari and Appleton Estate cocktails.

What: Cocktails and Cannonballs Pool Party

When: Noon-8 p.m. Sunday, June 16

Where: Belmont Hotel Dallas, 901 Fort Worth Ave. (West Dallas)

***

Dallas Heritage Village partners with Four Corners Brewing to put on a barbecue festival that will make you feel like summer is finally here. This Father’s Day barbecue has meat cooking over an open pit, like they would do in the 19th century when whole steers, goats and hogs were the norm, rather than brisket. Admission ($75) will get you beer, live music and barbecue. Pitmasters from all over will be in attendance: Cattleack BBQ, LeRoy & Lewis BBQ, Aaron Franklin from Franklin Barbecue, Smokey John’s, Feges, Valentina’s, Slow Bone and more.

What: Birthright BBQ Fest

When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, June 16

Where: Dallas Heritage Village at Old City Park, 1515 S. Harwood St. (The Cedars)

Tickets: $75 (children 17 and younger are free)