This Weekend: Distillery Tours, a Dumpling Pop-Up and a Kolache Pop-Up at Slow Bone

If you're looking for foodie Fourth of July events, check out this list of opportunities to eat and drink patriotically this weekend.

***

Go meet the fine folks at Deep Ellum Distillery and learn all about the history, spirits and equipment at this neighborhood spot. Master distiller Reade Huddleston leads this tour, where you’ll also get to see where the company produces the whiskey wash, learn about the custom copper still and see where the distillery is aging its Irish-style whiskey, which hasn’t been released yet. You’ll try some award-winning vodka and taste the difference among filtrations, infusions and more.

What: FriYAY Distillery Tour and Sampling

When: 6-7 p.m. Friday, July 5

Where: Deep Ellum Distillery, 2880 Clover St. (Deep Ellum)

***

Momo Shack is popping up at Four Bullets Brewery this weekend. They'll have chicken, pork and vegetarian options among its steamed or pan-fried dumplings and will serve until 7 p.m. unless things sell out before then.

What: Momo Shack x Four Bullets

When: Noon-7 p.m. Saturday, July 6

Where: Four Bullets Brewery, 640 N. Interurban St., Richardson

***

Learn all about bourbon at the Herman Marshall Distillery in Garland this Saturday. Founder Herman Beckley will lead an intimate tour that explores how the whiskey is made. Each guest receives a Herman Marshall whiskey glass and has the opportunity to purchase a bottle of Herman Marshall Bourbon bottled by the distillery. Must be 21 or older.

What: Bottle Your Own Bourbon: Tasting and Tour

When: Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, July 6

Where: Herman Marshall Distillery, 803 Shepherd Drive, Garland

Registration: Free

***

The Dallas Farmers Market continues its partnership with Cafe Momentum by hosting chef Chad Houser for a demo Saturday. After you make a round through the market, stop by to see what Houser’s cooking from ingredients purchased from market vendors.

What: Chef Demo with Cafe Momentum

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, July 6

Where: Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St. (Farmers Market)

***

This Sunday, you’ll find more than barbecue at the Design District’s Slow Bone. Stop by midday for klobasnek made from their meats and kolache from local fruits and cheeses, all by Dude, Sweet Chocolate chef-owner Katherine Clapner. These pop-ups are incredibly popular and often sell out, so get there early.

What: Kolache and Klobasnek Pop-Up

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, July 7

Where: The Slow Bone, 2234 Irving Blvd. (Design District)