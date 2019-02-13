This Weekend: 'Love Mussels,' Beer and Cupcakes, and Iron Chef's Masaharu Morimoto

Nothing says love like four cupcakes and four beers consumed simultaneously.

If you've somehow managed to make it to the day before Valentine's Day and have yet to secure plans for the evening — that's living dangerously, my friend — Luck has made it easy with a Valentine's cupcake and craft beer pairing. A $25 ticket gets you two flights: one of liquor-filled cupcakes and one of Martin House Brewing Co. beer. Pairings include Bailey's Irish Cream with Vanilla Cream Ale and Rumchata cupcakes with Cinnamon Cream Ale.

What: Valentine's Day Cupcake & Beer Pairing Flight



When: There are three seatings: 6:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14