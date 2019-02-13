This Weekend: 'Love Mussels,' Beer and Cupcakes, and Iron Chef's Masaharu Morimoto

If you've somehow managed to make it to the day before Valentine's Day and have yet to secure plans for the evening — that's living dangerously, my friend — Luck has made it easy with a Valentine's cupcake and craft beer pairing. A $25 ticket gets you two flights: one of liquor-filled cupcakes and one of Martin House Brewing Co. beer. Pairings include Bailey's Irish Cream with Vanilla Cream Ale and Rumchata cupcakes with Cinnamon Cream Ale.
What: Valentine's Day Cupcake & Beer Pairing Flight
When: There are three seatings: 6:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14
Where: Luck, 3011 Gulden Lane (Trinity Groves / West Dallas)
Cost: $25
This weekend, TJ's Seafood Market, CocoAndre Chocolatier and Four Corners Brewing are teaming up for a Love Mussel pop-up, which isn't nearly as risque as it sounds. TJ's will supply the oysters, CocoAndre the chocolate and you can sip TJ's Love Mussel oyster stout on tap.
What: TJ's Love Mussel Pop-Up
When: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16
Where: Four Corners Brewing Co., 1311 S. Ervay St. (The Cedars)
The Eastside Taco Ride leads cyclists on a bike tour of East Dallas taquerias, and this weekend, riders will visit Lake Highlands favorite Resident Taqueria. This free ride starts and ends at the Lot and is a no-drop ride for riders of all levels.
What: Eastside Taco Ride
When: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16
Where: The ride starts at the Lot, 7530 E. Grand Ave. (East Dallas)
Some of us don't have Valentines — for some of us, there is only cheese. Celebrate your love of cheese at the Mozzarella Company's hands-on cheesemaking class, where you'll learn how to make fresh mozzarella and ricotta. The class starts with a tour of the cheese factory, then participants are given a block of fresh mozzarella curd and taught how to stretch it properly to form several varieties of mozz. The class wraps up with a wine and cheese tasting, and each participant gets an apron (and cheese) to take home. Wear waterproof, non-slip shoes and this class is for those ages 16 and up.
What: Hands-On Cheesemaking Class
When: Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16
Where: The Mozzarella Company, 2944 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)
Tickets: $75
Bisous Bisous Patisserie is celebrating its fourth birthday with a day of free drip coffee and birthday cake macarons. The Uptown bakery will also be selling croissant waffle ice cream sandwiches — say that three times fast — and will have birthday-themed pastries all month long.
What: Birthday Sammie Pop-Up
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17
Where: Bisous Bisous Patisserie, 3700 McKinney Ave. (West Village)
"Iron Chef" fans, head to Mitsuwa Marketplace in Plano on Saturday for a cooking demo and book signing with chef Masaharu Morimoto, the reality cooking show's breakout star. Morimoto will be cooking with his new ramen line, Momosan Ramen, and will demo how to make popular dishes from his ramen restaurant, Momosan. After the demonstration, Morimoto will sign copies of his latest cookbook, "Mastering The Art of Japanese Cooking."
What: Cooking demo with Masaharu Morimoto
When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16
Where: Mitsuwa Marketplace, 100 Legacy Drive, Plano
Cost: Free (Cookbook available for purchase at the event)
