This Week In Dallas Beer: Barrel-Aged Beer Week, Crawfish and Dogfishtival

Barrel aged beers always stir up craft beer lovers, and now Strangeways Dallas has really caused some commotion with their Barrel Week event. All week long, they will have 40 barrel-aged beers on draft to sip and savor. There will be a variety of different styles to try, so get ready to voyage through barrels of flavors.

What: Barrel Week

When: 4 p.m.-2 a.m., Monday-Sunday, April 15-21

Where: Strangeways Dallas, 2429 N. Fitzhugh Ave. (East Dallas)

Tickets: Free

***

What better way to spend your Saturday than giving back, and not just giving back to any ol’ thing, but to a local husky rescue center? On Saturday, the event will run from noon till about 9 p.m., with live music, food trucks, ax-throwing and, of course, craft beer. For each Legal Draft brew purchased, a portion of the sale is donated to the local husky rescue. This event is free to attend, family- and pet-friendly, but you must be 21 or older to drink beer.

What: Rockers, Brews And Rescues!

When: Noon-9 p.m. Saturday, April 20

Where: Legal Draft Beer Co., 500 East Division St., Arlington

Tickets: Free

***

Nothing like some delicious Cajun food and local brews as Dirty Job Brewing throws their second annual Mudbugs and Subs crawfish boil. Live music from local artists as well as craft beer and plenty of mudbugs will keep you entertained all day. Your ticket includes your first 2 pounds of crawfish, plus corn and potatoes, a commemorative glass and two beers.

What: Mudbugs and Suds Crawfish Boil

When: 1-10 p.m. Saturday, April 20

Where: Dirty Job Brewing, 117 N. Main St., Mansfield

Tickets: $25

***

The chocolate and craft beer lover's dream has come true at Lakewood Brewing Company with their Chocolate Wasted event. Yelibelly Chocolates will have a pop-up at the brewery with beer-infused chocolates and plenty of other sweet treats to pair up with your favorite brews. Get your sweet tooth ready and gear up for some chocolate and beer excitement.

What: Chocolate Wasted at Lakewood Brewing Co.

When: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, April 20

Where: Lakewood Brewing Company, 2302 Executive Drive, Garland

Tickets: Free

***

Nothing like a refreshing beer after a nice run, and that's exactly what you'll get at Peticolas Brewing Company on Saturday as they host the 2019 Velvet Hammer 5K. The race starts at 8:30 a.m., with participants receiving shirts, custom finisher medals, a finisher glass and, of course, beer. Be ready to run toward the beer of your choice.

What: Velvet Hammer 5K

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20

Where: Peticolas Brewing Company, 1301 Pace St. (Design District)

Tickets: $50

***

Easter is upon us, and what better way to watch your kids hunt for eggs than while you sip on some tasty brews? Woodcreek Brewing Company is providing just that opportunity with their Easter egg hunt event with Easter egg hunting and games for the kids as well as for the adults. If you bring candy to the taproom to help fill their plastic eggs, you will receive a $4 beer, and that is true giving and receiving.

What: Woodcreek Easter Egg Hunt

When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, April 20

Where: Woodcreek Brewing Company, 1400 E. Interstate 30, Rockwall

Tickets: Free

***

Dogfish Head always brews up some of the best beers on the market, and now they are bringing an array of them to The Common Table in Dallas. There will be more than 20 taps of Dogfish Head beer, with several rare and vintage releases available. Along with the beer will be a special bring-your-own-vinyl session at 5 p.m. and a live performance put on by the Dos Negros at 8 p.m.

What: Dogfishtival IX

When: 4-11 p.m. Saturday, April 20

Where: The Common Table, 2917 Fairmount St. (Uptown)

Tickets: Free

***

If you love dumplings, then Rahr and Sons Brewing has the event for you, as they host a dumpling derby pop-up to help them celebrate their one-year anniversary of pop-ups. There will be plenty of dumplings and beer, along with a dumpling-eating contest with prizes. Tickets are $28, which gets you a dumpling bowl, Alchemy Pops and two Rahr beers.

What: Dumpling Derby Pop-Up

When: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, April 21

Where: Rahr and Sons Brewing, 701 Galveston Ave., Fort Worth

Tickets: $28