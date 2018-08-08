This Weekend: Dallas Margarita Festival and Barbecue, Low & Slow

DFW Restaurant Week — that blissful period of time wherein top restaurants throughout the metroplex offer multi-course dinners at a discount — kicks off this Thursday in Fort Worth. Head to Crockett Row at West 7th where bites and cocktails from area restaurants will be available for sampling. The $15 entrance fee covers wine, food and spirits sampling.

What it be: DFW Restaurant Week Specialty Bites

When it do: 6 p.m. Thursday, August 9

Where dat is: 2900 Crockett St., Fort Worth

Texas Theatre is back for another thematic foodie pop-up. This Thursday's 35mm screening is of

, the 2002 Oscar-winning film starring Salma Hayek. Prior to the screening, Anastacia Quinones will host a pop-up in the lobby featuring three delicious dishes: the Viva la Vida Sandia salad with watermelon, goat cheese and spiced pepitas, a redfish ceviche called Weeping Coconuts and Guadalupe's mole chicken tacos. Pro-tip: Buy your movie tickets in advance and bring cash for the food.

What it be: Frida - 35mm + Viva La Vida Foodie Pop-Up

When it do: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 9

Where dat is: 231 W Jefferson Blvd.

See whose rims are the saltiest at the Dallas Margarita Festival. Local bars and restaurants will compete to earn the illustrious title of best margarita. A $35 sampling card is redeemable for over 15 different margarita samples. That's over 14 more samples than you need to start singing Margaritaville off-key.

What it be: Dallas Margarita Festival

When it do: Noon-10 p.m. Saturday, August 11

Where dat is: 1950 Market Center Blvd.

Ask a seasoned barbecue veteran what their secret to great meat is and you'll likely hear the words "low" and "slow" pepper their response. This Saturday the Longhorn Ballroom will play host to pitmasters who truly know a thing or two about going low and slow. Bet the House, Smoky Rose, Sideways BBQ and a handful of other area barbecue restaurants will be on hand alongside local breweries and distilleries. VIP ticket holders ($50) will have access to all-you-can-eat barbecue and drinks for $5, while general admission ticketholders ($25) will be able to purchase barbecue for $5 per item. The live musical lineup includes Bri Bagwell and Zane Williams.

What it be: Low & Slow: North Texas Barbecue & Music Festival

When it do: 3 p.m. Saturday, August 11

Where dat is: 216 Corinth St.

It's the 42nd annual Anand Bazaar, which can only mean one thing: delicious Indian food. And a marketplace. Oh, and a parade and fireworks to cap things off. OK, so the Anand Bazaar is a lot more than regional Indian cuisine. It's a great, big, huge celebration of India's Independence Day. And celebrate it we will. Admission and parking are free.

What it be: Anand Bazaar

When it do: 6 p.m. Saturday, August 11

Where dat is: 4970 Addison Circle Drive, Addison

What has one kilometer, 30 food and drink booths and a motto that "even last place gets seconds"? Why it's the Meat Fight 1K, of course. This event is back and beefier than ever, with vendors like Maple & Motor, Cattleack BBQ, Lockhart Smokehouse and Slow Bone BBQ. Participants who eat at 12 or more stations will be crowned finishers of a race that's less about forward momentum and more about not busting your omentum. General admission tickets are $60, with 100% of the base ticket price going to Meat Fight, an organization dedicated to benefiting the lives of those with multiple sclerosis.

What it be: Meat Fight 1K

When it do: 6 p.m. Sunday, August 12

Where dat is: 721 Anderson St., McKinney

