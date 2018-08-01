This Weekend: Watermelon Fest, Dumpling Pop-Up and International Beer Day

Wine and dine the night away at CiboDivino Marketplace's Rosé Flights and Gourmet Bites. A curated selection of four rosé wines will be paired with a selection of gourmet bites as Cibo continues their Flights & Bites series. Tickets are limited and available for $35 per person.
What it be: Rosé Flights & Gourmet Bites
When it do: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2
Where dat is: 1868 Sylvan Ave.
Hold on to your inhibitory control, folks: Friday is International Beer Day. What better way to mark this holiest of holy days than with a stop in to Peticolas Brewing Co. All beers in the taproom will be discounted by $1, and Peticolas will have some of their special beers on tap, like their 2017 Black Curtains and 2018 The DUKE.
What it be: International Beer Day Cellarbration
When it do: 3-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3
Where dat is: 1301 Pace St.
Unleash your love for watermelons at the Dallas Farmers Market's Watermelon Festival. This event, which kicks off National Farmers Market Week, will include all things watermelon: watermelon games, watermelon tastings, watermelon demos and, you know, watermelon buying. Local farms will be out in full force with their thick-rinded beauties. And there will be other fruits and veg for sale, too.
What it be: Watermelon Festival
When it do: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4
Where dat is: 1010 S. Pearl Expressway
It's Lakewood Brewing Co.'s sixth anniversary, and you're invited. In true-brew style, the celebration will offer a huge selection of beers on tap, including Lion's Share V, a blend of bourbon barrel Temptress, a barleywine, a wheat wine and a rye wine. Tickets start at $25 each and include a souvenir glass and six-beer sampling card.
What it be: Lakewood Brewing Co. Sixth Anniversary
When it do: 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4
Where dat is: 2302 Executive Drive, Garland
Sushi Bayashi and Bishop Cider Co. are collaborating for one very special event with two convenient seatings. At the Bishop Bayashi Bash, diners will be treated to a limited edition Bishop Cider ice cream float. And as if sipping on alcohol-laden floats wasn't already "treat yo self" territory, guests will receive Bishop Cider swag and samples. This event is f.r.e.e. to attend.
What it be: Bishop Bayashi Bash
When it do: Seatings from 2 to 4 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. Saturday, August 4
Where dat is: 3011 Gulden Lane
Four Corners Brewing Co. is hosting a dumpling pop-up with local blogger Dixya from Food, Pleasure & Health and foodie extraordinaire Hao Tran. The menu includes pulled pork bao made with Four Corners' own Notorious O.A.T., a chicken version of the beloved Tibetan dumplings called mo-mo, shrimp sumai and shiitake and leek gyoza. Coconut fried rice and Vietnamese iced coffee will be available for purchase.
What it be: Dumpling Pop-Up
When it do: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4
Where dat is: 1311 S. Ervay St.
