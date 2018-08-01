 


This man either wants to sell you a watermelon or see through your soul.
This man either wants to sell you a watermelon or see through your soul.
Lauren Drewes Daniels

This Weekend: Watermelon Fest, Dumpling Pop-Up and International Beer Day

Kathryn DeBruler | August 1, 2018 | 12:57pm
Wine and dine the night away at CiboDivino Marketplace's Rosé Flights and Gourmet Bites. A curated selection of four rosé wines will be paired with a selection of gourmet bites as Cibo continues their Flights & Bites series. Tickets are limited and available for $35 per person.

What it be: Rosé Flights & Gourmet Bites

When it do: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2

Where dat is: 1868 Sylvan Ave.

*****

Hold on to your inhibitory control, folks: Friday is International Beer Day. What better way to mark this holiest of holy days than with a stop in to Peticolas Brewing Co. All beers in the taproom will be discounted by $1, and Peticolas will have some of their special beers on tap, like their 2017 Black Curtains and 2018 The DUKE.

What it be: International Beer Day Cellarbration

When it do: 3-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3

Where dat is: 1301 Pace St.

*****

Unleash your love for watermelons at the Dallas Farmers Market's Watermelon Festival. This event, which kicks off National Farmers Market Week, will include all things watermelon: watermelon games, watermelon tastings, watermelon demos and, you know, watermelon buying. Local farms will be out in full force with their thick-rinded beauties. And there will be other fruits and veg for sale, too.

What it be: Watermelon Festival

When it do: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4

Where dat is: 1010 S. Pearl Expressway

*****

It's Lakewood Brewing Co.'s sixth anniversary, and you're invited. In true-brew style, the celebration will offer a huge selection of beers on tap, including Lion's Share V, a blend of bourbon barrel Temptress, a barleywine, a wheat wine and a rye wine. Tickets start at $25 each and include a souvenir glass and six-beer sampling card.

What it be: Lakewood Brewing Co. Sixth Anniversary

When it do: 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4

Where dat is: 2302 Executive Drive, Garland

*****

Sushi Bayashi and Bishop Cider Co. are collaborating for one very special event with two convenient seatings. At the Bishop Bayashi Bash, diners will be treated to a limited edition Bishop Cider ice cream float. And as if sipping on alcohol-laden floats wasn't already "treat yo self" territory, guests will receive Bishop Cider swag and samples. This event is f.r.e.e. to attend.

What it be: Bishop Bayashi Bash

When it do: Seatings from 2 to 4 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. Saturday, August 4

Where dat is: 3011 Gulden Lane

*****

Four Corners Brewing Co. is hosting a dumpling pop-up with local blogger Dixya from Food, Pleasure & Health and foodie extraordinaire Hao Tran. The menu includes pulled pork bao made with Four Corners' own Notorious O.A.T., a chicken version of the beloved Tibetan dumplings called mo-mo, shrimp sumai and shiitake and leek gyoza. Coconut fried rice and Vietnamese iced coffee will be available for purchase.

What it be: Dumpling Pop-Up

When it do: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4

Where dat is: 1311 S. Ervay St.


