3 Things You Should Drink This Week: Sept. 10

We're still social distancing, so we have some great options for you to do just that this week:

TO STAY

Open Palette, a cozy restaurant and bar in the downtown Sheraton hotel, is doing all the COVID-19 protocols right — from frequent deep cleans, hand sanitation stations, physically distanced furniture and more. They just really want you to come and make your masterpieces in their studio, and they're giving you the paints to use in the form of cocktails — one per color.

And because a picture isn't always worth a thousand words and definitely isn't a recipe, they're offering you the chance to not only enjoy their Violet cocktail in-house, but also in your house.

VIOLET Cocktail ($10):

2 oz. Beefeater gin

0.75 oz. lemon juice

0.5 oz. Maraschino Liqueur

0.25 oz Crème de Violette

Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass. Add ice. Stir 35 times. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a cherry.



Open Palette at the Sheraton Dallas, 400 N. Olive St. (downtown).

TO GO

We may have gotten a bit of a cool snap, but pool season isn't over. To help you avoid bringing glass by the pool and still enjoy a perfect margarita poolside (or by any body of water), Las Palmas started canning its cocktails. Pick up one of the 16-ouncers from the bar and crack it when you get home for that taste of Texas.

Canned margaritas from Las Palmas ($12 for a 16-ounce can): tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, simple syrup



Las Palmas, 2708 Routh St. (Uptown).

TO MAKE

Some of our local bartenders are saving the world by saving the bees. Scotch brand Aberfeldy gave four local barmen and women — Kaylin Gill and Kayla McDowell (Bowen House), Jake Swart (HG Sply Co) and Alex Fletcher (Jaxon Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden) — the chance to care for a colony of bees with the help of Harmony Hollow beekeeper Rex Smith as part of its ABERFELDY Single Malt Scotch Whisky’s Gardening Giveback Project. The bartenders are then able to use the honey in cocktails featured at each of their bars for National Honey Month (September).

Fletcher was kind enough to share the measures of the cocktail at Jaxon for you to make at home, but you can also find incredible honey-drizzled Aberfeldy cocktails at HG Sply Co and Bowen House for the rest of September.

Jaxon MACCABEEZ ($10)

1.5 oz Aberfeldy 12

0.25 oz saffron Harmony Hollow Honey

2 dashes Angostura

Stir ingredients and top with Topo Chico and express citrus oils.

Jaxon Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden, 311 S Akard St. (downtown).