Thunderbird Pies & Cow Tipping Creamery Are on the Move to East Dallas

Thunderbird Pies is the most recent pizza concept from Jay Jerrier, whose empire includes Neapolitan-style pizza at Cane Rosso and New York-style at Zoli’s, both of which have multiple locations across DFW.
This latest venture is Detroit-style pizza, cooked in a seasoned 10-by-14-inch steel pan with Wisconsin brick cheese, white cheddar, provolone, mozzarella and the sauce on top. All of that is topped off with pecorino, Parmesan, fresh basil and Sicilian spices.
Jerrier opened the first Thunderbird Pies in August 2020 as a ghost kitchen inside Zoli’s (both Addison and Fort Worth) for pickup only, Monday through Thursday. The limited availability really upset some customers who loved the pizza so much they wanted it every day of the week.
If you're a fan of Jerrier's other pizzas, you might recognize a few menu items and ingredients at Thunderbird Pies, like the Honey Bastard made with hot soppressata, bacon marmalade and habanero honey. Personally, never made it past the Honey Bastard. It's all there.
On Thursday evening, Aug. 5, the last Thunderbird Pies rolled out of the store. They're putting the final touches on a brick and mortar in East Dallas (7328 Gaston Ave.), which should open in weeks.
Cow Tipping Creamery at the East Dallas location, which is soft-serve ice cream in its most basic form, but crazy concoctions in their most drunken form. They share a space with Zoli's in Fort Worth, too.
Last week the "stacker" (their interpretation of a sundae) of the week was the Pineapple Express made with a Dole whip soft serve, white chocolate sauce, pineapple upside-down cake, cherries and whipped cream. There's also a collaboration with Swiss Pastry Shop called Black Forest that comes with bits of the famous meringue cake from Swiss Pastry Shop in Fort Worth and brown sugar hot fudge, chocolate sprinkles (yes, sprinkles!) and whipped cream.
Thunderbird Pies will continue to be available at the Fort Worth Zoli's.
Thunderbird Pies will not, however, be available at Zoli's in Addison. Sorry. Contact corporate if that's a problem.