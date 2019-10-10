Tillman’s Roadhouse Gives Dallas the Chance to Pick a Side in the Red River Rivalry

Boomer Sooner or Hook 'em Horns: Tillman's is catering to all fans this weekend.

There are rivalries in our world some of us will never understand — Star Wars vs. Star Trek, Twizzlers vs. Red Vines ... and the University of Texas vs. the University of Oklahoma.

The fateful weekend that turns uninvolved Dallasites into hermits is coming this weekend.

Yes, Texas-OU Weekend is coming. Now.

Some of us would rather winter be coming, complete with White Walkers. Though brunch on Sunday often looks like we've been invaded by the undead. [Insert side eye here.]

We do enjoy when the local establishments lean into the rivalry, though. You're bound to see tip jars asking you to pick a side in the Red River Rivalry and retailers displaying their finest burnt orange and crimson wares, but our favorite is when our drinks pick sides.

Tillman's Roadhouse in the Bishop Arts District is giving Dallas residents and visitors the chance to vote for their favorite team by ordering their orange Bevo Marg or the maroon Boomer Rita. Both simple, yet executed expertly. For our money, we'll take a cocktail with carrot juice any day of the year. Because you have to get your vitamins from somewhere ...

These cocktails are available through Saturday, Oct. 12, so hurry in and cast your vote.

Bevo Marg ($12): Reposado tequila, triple sec, lime juice, simple syrup, carrot juice

Boomer Rita ($12): Blanco tequila, triple sec, lime juice, blackberry simple syrup, red wine



Tillman’s Bishop Arts, 324 W. 7th St. (Bishop Arts).