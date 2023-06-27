 Tiny Buc-ee's is Back in West Texas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Tiny Buc-ee's Reappears in West Texas

June 27, 2023 8:00AM

You'll want to load up at your local Buc-ee's before heading out to the one along Highway 90.
You'll want to load up at your local Buc-ee's before heading out to the one along Highway 90. Lauren Drewes Daniels
Far West Texas is a strange and captivating land: a mix of beauty and desolation, so much space for so much nothing.

A tiny new Buc-ee's fits right in with this crosscurrent of everything and nothing.

A small cinderblock building along Highway 90 between the towns of Marathon and Sanderson north of Big Bend is decorated with the famous bucked-tooth semi-aquatic mammal and logo. Instead of a ring of gas pumps and parking spaces, there are a couple of cedar trees and an old barbed-wire fence surrounding the place.

Signage that appeared on the building in 2022 was, unfortunately, removed just three days later. It's back now.

If you're planning a trip to Big Bend soon (But why? It's too hot.) there's nothing to stop and grab other than a photo. Neither Beaver Nuggets, nor brisket sandwiches, nor the aroma of the cinnamon-sugar roasted pecans wafts through the air. This is Buc-ee's for people who get anxious just seeing the parking lot from the highway.
The Desert Air Motel, which this writer visited just a couple of years ago — and is a fantastic roadside motel — posted an Instagram update.

The Midland-Reporter Telegraph also reports that this time around, the tiny Buc-ee's comes with a historical marker:

"Originally established April 1st, 2022, This Bucees location served the area [faithfully] despite its lack of operating hours, bathrooms, employees or a home decor section. It was an important content stop for weary Instagram Influencers and other travelers on the famous Marfa trail. A shift to e-commerce, rising gas prices, and a worldwide Beaver Nugget shortage forced the location to close on April 4, 2022. In 2023, a replica of the original Tiny Bucees was built on the site. To this day it continues to draw crowds and litigation."

Crowds and litigation. But no Beaver Nuggets or spotless restrooms by the dozens.

Back in 2022, the artist responsible for the signage, who has chosen to remain anonymous, told Texas Monthly the artwork was a light-hearted jab at "America's propensity for ever-expanding excess." 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation