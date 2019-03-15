Jinya Ramen Bar Opening Soon in Victory Park

A ramen franchise that got its start in Tokyo in 2000 is opening its first DFW location in Victory Park this month, according to a press release.

Founder Tomo Takahashi's Jinya Ramen Bar has locations in several states and in Houston and Austin. "Cozy yet modern, the Victory Park location is the area’s newest answer for convenient weekday lunches, post-work happy hours, pregame cocktails and lively social gatherings with friends and family," according to the release.

EXPAND One of Jinya's vegan ramen options Bread & Butter PR

The ramen-centric menu includes 13 signature bowls "featuring five kinds of broth simmered for 10 hours and 20-plus toppings, allowing for countless combinations," according to the release. "Popular bowls include the Sprouting Up Ramen (pork & chicken broth, pork chashu, kikurage, spicy bean sprouts, green onion, half seasoned egg, crispy Brussels sprouts, black pepper, ginger, thick noodles), the Tonkotsu Black (pork broth, pork chashu, kikurage, green onion, nori dried seaweed, seasoned egg, garlic chips, garlic oil, fried onion, spicy sauce, thin noodles) and vegetarian/vegan options including Spicy Creamy Vegan Ramen (vegetable broth, tofu, onion, green onion, spinach, crispy onion, garlic chips, garlic oil, chili oil, sesame seeds, thick noodles)."