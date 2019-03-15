 


Jinya's Green Monster ramen
Jinya's Green Monster ramen
Bread & Butter PR

Jinya Ramen Bar Opening Soon in Victory Park

Beth Rankin | March 15, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

A ramen franchise that got its start in Tokyo in 2000 is opening its first DFW location in Victory Park this month, according to a press release.

Founder Tomo Takahashi's Jinya Ramen Bar has locations in several states and in Houston and Austin. "Cozy yet modern, the Victory Park location is the area’s newest answer for convenient weekday lunches, post-work happy hours, pregame cocktails and lively social gatherings with friends and family," according to the release.

One of Jinya's vegan ramen options
One of Jinya's vegan ramen options
Bread & Butter PR

The ramen-centric menu includes 13 signature bowls "featuring five kinds of broth simmered for 10 hours and 20-plus toppings, allowing for countless combinations," according to the release. "Popular bowls include the Sprouting Up Ramen (pork & chicken broth, pork chashu, kikurage, spicy bean sprouts, green onion, half seasoned egg, crispy Brussels sprouts, black pepper, ginger, thick noodles), the Tonkotsu Black (pork broth, pork chashu, kikurage, green onion, nori dried seaweed, seasoned egg, garlic chips, garlic oil, fried onion, spicy sauce, thin noodles) and vegetarian/vegan options including Spicy Creamy Vegan Ramen (vegetable broth, tofu, onion, green onion, spinach, crispy onion, garlic chips, garlic oil, chili oil, sesame seeds, thick noodles)."

Jinya will also serve Japanese small bites like takoyaki and "mini tacos." The restaurant is slated to open later this month at 625 High Market St.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

