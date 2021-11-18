Top Foodie Finds This Weekend: Pho Night at SMU and a Hootenanny in Addison

ICYMI, there are some cool events at local breweries this week too.
Night Market by ATT District at Pegasus City Brewery
1508 Commerce St. (Downtown)
5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19
DJ Leo will be spinning while you check out local art and artisan vendors at the brewery. Get your holiday shopping done early while supporting local businesses. Or if you’re not in the holiday mood just yet, enjoy some Cannoneer, Sixth Floor and other Pegasus brews. The event is free, and you can get all the details on Evenbrite.
18th Annual Pho Night by the SMU Vietnamese Student Association
Hughes-Trigg Ballroom, 3140 Dyer Street (University Park)
6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19
Enjoy a pho dinner and Vietnamese street food during this popular annual SMU event. Vietnamese attire is encouraged, and the evening will include a lion dance, a fashion show, a pho eating competition and more. Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite and proceeds will go to Children of Vietnam.
Verzuz Lip Sync Battle at Booty’s Street Food
2801 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)
10:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19
Top drag queens will battle it out in this lively show hosted by Ashley Davenport. Audience members will have a chance to be part of the show too, and you’ve always known you’d win if you played. Here’s your chance. Tickets ($10) include VIP seating and one drink; get them on Eventbrite. Booty's has also recently added some new items to their menu.
Dinner and Jazz with For Oak Cliff
Historic Oak Cliff
7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20
The Oak Cliff location is a secret till you buy your tickets for this four-course dinner with wine pairings. The evening’s entertainment includes a local jazz artist, spoken word performances, visual art and more. Tickets are $68 on Eventbrite.
Harvest Hootenanny at Addison After Dark in Addison Circle
4970 Addison Circle (Addison)
7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20
Easy Slider, Waffle O'Licious and Taylor’s Sweet Shop food trucks will be on hand for this month’s Addison After Dark evening. The signature drink for the evening is a Harvest Fruit Sangria, which will be available for purchase along with beer, wine and more from America's Finest Beverage Catering. You’re also welcome to bring a blanket and a picnic basket to sit and enjoy the sounds of singer-songwriter James Lann and local folk-Americana band The Bodarks. Hop on a hayride, get an airbrush tattoo and take the kids to the petting zoo for an all-out celebration of fall. The event is free, and there’s free parking at Addison Conference Centre parking lot and Addison Circle One Garage. Get the details on the Addison After Dark website.
Knox Street’s Holiday Celebration
3311 Knox St. (Knox/Henderson)
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20
If you’re ready to start Christmas-ing, this holiday pop-up park and neighborhood sip and shop will get you off to a good start. Festive cocktails will be offered up at several local shops, and the entertainment will take your Christmas spirit over the top. See live reindeer from 10 a.m. to noon, a ballet performance by Pegasus Contemporary Ballet from 1 to 2 p.m. and The Concert Truck of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For a full list of vendors and activities at this free event, visit the Knox Street website.