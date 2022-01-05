Troy Aikman's Beer, EIGHT, to Hit Bars and Restaurants in February

EIGHT, named after the number worn by the former Cowboys quarterback through college and the pros, is an all-malt beer made with organic grains and antioxidant-rich Hallertau Taurus hops. It weighs in at 4% ABV with only 90 calories, 2.6 carbs and “no adjuncts or fillers.” (For comparison, Michelob Ultra has 95 calories and 2.6 carbs.)
Aikman says this is a beer that works well with his health-conscious lifestyle that involves a gallon or two of water a day and lots of sweat sessions.
While in college, Aikman got a taste of the beer business while working at a distributor in Tulsa. For this project, Aikman partnered with Tom Shellhammer and Jeff Clawson at Oregon State University and former Ommegang brewmaster Phil Leinhart.
According to the side of the beer can, EIGHT is brewed and packaged by EIGHT Brewing in New Orleans for EIGHT Brewing in Austin.
EIGHT will arrive in Texas restaurants and bars in February. You’ll be able to find six-pack, 12-packs and single-serve cans in retail stores in March.