Chefs For Farmers Food and Wine Festival Returns for 11th Year in November

October 10, 2022 4:00AM

Chefs for Farmers highlights fresh local produce in area restaurants.
Chefs For Farmers is back. The annual Dallas-based three-day food and wine festival will kick off on Nov. 3 and extend through “The Main Event” on Nov. 6.

Chefs For Farmers showcases Dallas-area chefs and farmers with an emphasis on sustainable food production.

At the event, attendees will try dishes from around the DFW farmer-to-table network. The chefs attending include Andrea Shackelford of Harvest Seasonal Kitchen, Victor Villarreal of La Onda and Junior Borges of Meridian.

Ten local farms round off the list of guests at this year’s event, including Reeves Family Farm, Bella Hampton Farm and Jubilant Farms.

The Main Event on Sunday, Nov. 6, will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Old City Park on Harwood Street. Guests will sample bites from featured chefs and fresh food from local farms. Every ticket is all-inclusive with unlimited food and drinks, so come prepared to loosen your belt by the end of the evening.
click to enlarge
Chef John Tesar grills steaks and tomatoes at a previous event.
Courtesy of Chefs for Farmers
For those looking to get a nice buzz, a variety of vineyards will be present, including Justin Vineyards & Winery, Berkshire Farms Winery and Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits. Other alcohol options include Angels Envy Bourbon Whiskey, Yuengling and High West Distillery.

General admission tickets are $135 and VIP tickets (with a 2 p.m. entry and access to additional VIP experiences) are $200. The event warns that tickets are expected to sell out, which is already the case for two lead-up events in the preceding days.

Lead-up events starting Nov. 3 are From Dirt to Dish: A Dinner on the Farm Series with Chefs Andrea Shackelford and Andy Knudson, and DEVOUR: The Ultimate Bite Night at The Exchange.

This year, Chefs For Farmers is partnering with The Seed Project Foundation (SPF) and its operation, McKinney Roots. The SPF’s mission is to provide funding for “causes that enhance the principles of sustainability.”

McKinney Roots, an offshoot of SPF, grows fresh garden produce to donate through local nonprofits, churches and schools to people experiencing food insecurity.

On Nov. 5, Chefs for Farmers Farm Tour with McKinney Roots is an interactive farm tour that explores McKinney Roots, N&P Farm and Dairy and Profound Microfarms, with food and drinks along the journey.

Chefs For Farmers hopes to satisfy stomachs and support local businesses at this event. You can buy tickets now for all events in the series.
Jack Moraglia is the Observer's food intern for Fall 2022. A master of journalism student at UNT, Jack writes about various topics relating to food and culture. You can likely find him at a craft brewery with a large pretzel and a hazy IPA.
