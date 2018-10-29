Tulum-Inspired Restaurant Opens in Highland Park

Tulum, on Mexico's Caribbean coast, is a hot vacation destination right now for Texans. It's also a new restaurant that opened last week in Highland Park.

"The first of its kind, Tulum is inspired by Dallas restaurateur Mike Karns and his wife, Valerie’s, favorite vacation spot," according to a press release. It opened at 4216 Oak Lawn Ave. on Thursday night. Via the release:

“My wife and I travel to Tulum a lot because we love its bohemian, off-the-grid feel paired with its unique culinary excellence,” Mike Karns said. “We drew inspiration from our favorite vacation destination to create Tulum. The restaurant ambiance will reflect a similar laid-back environment as Tulum, which has beaches on one side and jungle on the other. The menu will be rustic and elegant with natural offerings that inspire a new way of dining. We want our guests to enjoy all that Tulum has to offer, right here in Dallas.”



Chef Nico Sanchez is at the kitchen's helm, and his menu will be small and will "make use of Tulum’s wood-burning oven located in the restaurant’s open-air kitchen," according to the release. "Guests of the new restaurant will enjoy dishes such as roasted beet with goat cheese, scallops with smoked potato puree and roasted beet, and baby back ribs with roasted pineapple salsa negra and sesame seeds."

The new restaurant is open 5-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.