Why Can't Every Coffee Shop Overlook a Dog Park?

This new coffee shop at The Colony is dog park-adjacent, and we are all about it.

I like dogs. Scratch that — I love dogs. Big dogs, little dogs, puppers, old guys, purse pooches, tiny yippers in sweaters. On lazy weekend afternoons, my boyfriend and I engage in the age-old practice of sitting in a public place, sipping coffee and pointing at every dog that walks past. "Look at that one," we'll say. "I bet he's a good boy."

Despite this love of dogs, I don't have one, and I likely won't for the foreseeable future — such is the peril of a 30-something renter in a big city. I love taking friends' puppers to dog parks, but I find that showing up at a dog park without one feels a little like sitting childless at a playground and pointing out the children that sprint past. It feels ... weird, voyeuristic in a way. What if that lady with the bichon frise thinks I'm some kind of crazy-eyed dognapper?