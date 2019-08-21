Tutta’s Adds Large Array of Vegan Pizzas to Menu

Jeremy Scott, co-owner of Tutta's Pizza, is also the president of the West End Association.

For Amanda and Jeremy Scott, the owners behind Tutta’s Pizza, having a place known for house-smoked meat worthy of being on TV isn’t enough.

As more places in town offer vegan options that are cravable for diet followers and meat lovers, they decided it was time the West End pizza spot offered a different kind of option.

“Any intelligent entrepreneur knows you have to be agile, and if there’s a market you can provide a solution to and do it well, then you damn well have to do it,” Jeremy Scott says.

So that’s why in addition to smoked pulled pork pizza, you can now find pizzas topped with vegan mozzarella and intentionally assorted vegetables. Scott’s team formally released the vegan pizzas at a recent event, welcoming people to try different dishes through the Friday evening.

“I wanted to offer something familiar to the world, pizza, but do something unique like smoked meat in-house,” Scott says. “I’m 43 now, I’ve been doing this restaurant/brand for eight years.

“So at this point, I want to offer something to people that feels like they're getting what they really want.”

EXPAND Vegan pizza dumplings Taylor Adams

At Tutta’s recent vegan party, things got started with pizza dumplings: dough filled with 505 Hatch-peach barbecue jackfruit topped with housemade lime vegan crema.

For something like that crema, Scott opted for making their own rather than using Vegenaise, but he says the necessity to get it right meant having to use soy, a compromise he's willing to make for the diner's experience.

“When it comes to trying to create that creamy base, soy is the closest thing to making that emulsified egg with dairy,” he says.

The second course was a salad — salads you could’ve previously found on Tutta’s menu. Finally, the nine — nine! – vegan pizzas came out.

It was a bit of an aggressive free-for-all, despite the fact that we all started by standing in a line.

A slice of the Bella pizza, looking sad because people — vegans and meat-eaters alike, it seemed — were getting competitive over who was getting slices (even though there was plenty to go around). Taylor Adams

The vediterranean was a nice, simple pie with homemade marinara sauce, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, basil and vegan mozzarella.

Jackfruit made another appearance as an orange “not chicken,” with housemade spicy orange sauce, sauteed jackfruit, sesame seeds, shredded carrots and celery, like a slaw.

One of the best options proved to be the Bella, which had marinara, portabella mushroom, garlic, spinach and caramelized onions.

All of it was good; the cheese didn't overwork to try to fool you, but stayed in its lane, offering a smooth, fatty-like topping among fresh vegetables.

This evolution of the menu is an example of how the Scotts have not just worked to maintain their business, but tried to switch things up to keep people coming to the West End. The two are advocates, among others, who continually work to flip around the perception of the neighborhood. It's why they're still there after opening in 2016.

And as for this move, Jeremy Scott feels like it's been the right one.

“One of the most arduous things about restaurant ownership is making sure everything is perfect on a menu … I felt really confident that we had a good offering,” Scott says. “I felt like it went great.”

The pizzas are now available at Tutta’s, where you can, of course, still find its regular pies and some of the best wings in Dallas (more on that some other time).

Tutta’s Pizza, 1710 N. Record St., Suite 110 (West End)