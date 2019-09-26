 


TX Tavern's nod to the State Fair of TexasEXPAND
TX Tavern's nod to the State Fair of Texas
courtesy Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co.

TX Tavern Gives Us a State Fair-Spirited Cocktail Without the Vouchers and Crowds

Susie Oszustowicz | September 26, 2019 | 4:00am
The State Fair of Texas starts tomorrow, and we couldn't be more excited to gorge ourselves on everything fried, sweet and potentially artery-clogging in sight. But since we decided it was bad for our health to camp out in Fair Park for three weeks, we've decided to find some State Fair favorites outside of the fair itself. Needless to say, TX Tavern's TX Cotton Candy Bowl Martini fit the bill.

Resident mixologist Jason Shelley mixed this concoction up, and it's available at the TX Tavern at TX Whiskey's Whiskey Ranch in Fort Worth. We will admit that we got nervous when we heard "cotton candy," as so many cocktails simply throw a chunk of candy floss in, resulting in an entirely too-sweet-to-be-enjoyed cocktail. We appreciate the simple garnish ... just for S&Gs.

If you haven't been to Whiskey Ranch yet, you're missing out. The TX Whiskey distillery is housed on a 112-acre property complete with a golf course, shop, and bar, and has some great views to take in while you sip their well-crafted whiskeys. The best part is that you can simply drive, park, enjoy (responsibly), and you won't need to worry about paying for parking, riding DART or getting vouchers and game cards.

TX Cotton Candy Bowl Martini ($8.50): TX Whiskey, bubble gum simple, lemon, topped with cotton candy

TX Tavern, 4250 Mitchell Blvd., Fort Worth, frdistilling.com

