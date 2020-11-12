Upcoming Virtual Food Events

Get as many bottles as you want this holiday. We're not looking or counting.

Sommelier Glen Bosswell will lead an interactive wine tasting discussing holiday entertaining and how to select wines to share. Or, let's face it: If you're keeping to yourself to avoid the spread of COVID-19, this can be useful to find wines to just plain enjoy this holiday season. Instructions for video access will be provided after purchase.

What: Holiday Wine Selection

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13

Where: Online

Tickets: $20 (per connection, not per person)

***

We keep hearing about hot cocoa bombs, an alleged "fun way to enjoy a delicious chocolate drink," so says

. They're showing people how to make the beverage at home this weekend. Sign up and you'll receive a kit for everything you need to make it (as long as you're in Dallas-Fort Worth) or you can pick it up in Addison. After purchase, you'll receive an email with Zoom information for the event.

What: Create Your Own Hot Cocoa Bombs

When: noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14

Where: Zoom

Tickets: $45

***

Learn how to taste and pair cheese like a pro in this online workshop. Each ticket includes a single serving board full of samples and a link to the class.

What: Cheese 101 Class and Tasting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17

Where: Online

Tickets: $10

***

CiboDivino Marketplace's chef Daniele will share his carne alla pizzaiola recipe over Facebook with this virtual event. It's a traditional dish from Naples, and his version follows the Sicilian style with simple pantry ingredients such as tomatoes, garlic, onion and white wine. After purchasing a ticket, guests' kits will be available after 1 p.m. Nov. 17 at CiboDivino Marketplace, 1868 Sylvan Ave. No. d100 in West Dallas.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

What: Cooking Demo: Carne alla Pizzaiola

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18

Where: Facebook Live

Tickets: $25