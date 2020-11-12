Upcoming Virtual Food Events

Sommelier Glen Bosswell will lead an interactive wine tasting discussing holiday entertaining and how to select wines to share. Or, let's face it: If you're keeping to yourself to avoid the spread of COVID-19, this can be useful to find wines to just plain enjoy this holiday season. Instructions for video access will be provided after purchase.
What: Holiday Wine Selection
When: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13
Where: Online
Tickets: $20 (per connection, not per person)
We keep hearing about hot cocoa bombs, an alleged "fun way to enjoy a delicious chocolate drink," so saysYellibelly Chocolates
. They're showing people how to make the beverage at home this weekend. Sign up and you'll receive a kit for everything you need to make it (as long as you're in Dallas-Fort Worth) or you can pick it up in Addison. After purchase, you'll receive an email with Zoom information for the event.
What: Create Your Own Hot Cocoa Bombs
When: noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14
Where: Zoom
Tickets: $45
Learn how to taste and pair cheese like a pro in this online workshop. Each ticket includes a single serving board full of samples and a link to the class.
What: Cheese 101 Class and Tasting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17
Where: Online
Tickets: $10
CiboDivino Marketplace's chef Daniele will share his carne alla pizzaiola recipe over Facebook with this virtual event. It's a traditional dish from Naples, and his version follows the Sicilian style with simple pantry ingredients such as tomatoes, garlic, onion and white wine. After purchasing a ticket, guests' kits will be available after 1 p.m. Nov. 17 at CiboDivino Marketplace, 1868 Sylvan Ave. No. d100 in West Dallas.
- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
What: Cooking Demo: Carne alla Pizzaiola
When: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18
Where: Facebook Live
Tickets: $25
Keep the Dallas Observer Free... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Dallas with no paywalls.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!