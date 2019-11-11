Village Burger Bar Promotes Healthy Choices With Students’ Menu Items

Students from a few public schools recently competed at 3015 Trinity Groves to create healthy items for Village Burger Bar's menu.

Village Burger Bar recently recruited students from four public schools to help produce healthier items for its kids menu.

Last week local Texas ProStart culinary students competed in the menu invitational, working with Medical City Hospital to meet specific caloric requirements while using the restaurant's ingredients.

“We will select two items; we’ll likely have to make a few modifications to execute them in the restaurant, but for the most part, we’ll pick the general idea,” says Blythe Grates, senior marketing director for Firebird Restaurant Group.

As for those ideas:

Sanger High School had a Little Villager sub, a turkey meatball sandwich with fresh, cooked tomatoes served on a toasted hot dog bun topped with provolone cheese. It was served with a fruit cup of fresh strawberries, oranges and blueberries.

Jack E. Singley Academy created a turkey, spinach and Swiss grilled cheese served with veggie sticks and a fruit cup of fresh strawberries, oranges and blueberries.

Nimitz High School served a Pita Pod, a pita sandwich with grilled chicken, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa and American cheese served with carrots and a fruit cup of fresh strawberries, dried cranberries and blueberries.

Mesquite High School went with a chicken panini with grilled chicken, mayo, cheddar cheese, sliced tomato and lettuce with cherry tomatoes on top, served with carrots and a fruit cup of fresh strawberries and blueberries mixed in with a scoop of Henry’s ice cream.

“They know what's on our menus, then they build that out and come forward to us with recommendations,” Blythe says.

And soon, a couple of what these students created will be on Village Burger Bar's permanent menu.

“For us, we still will have our regular kids menu, but this provides healthy options for kids, and parents feel better about it, too,” Blythe says. “They typically taste good, so it’s kind of win-win.”

Village Burger Bar, 3699 McKinney Ave., Suite C-325 (Uptown), with four other Dallas-area locations.