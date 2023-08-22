TikTok Craze Honey Toast Lands at A Day Cafe North of Dallas

Richardson has grown into one of Texas’ hottest Asian food capitals, home to favorites ranging from Asian Mint’s
crispy pad Thai to Junbi Matcha's
fully matcha-based desserts and drinks. Now, it’s host to yet another craze in the Asian food scene: viral honey toast. Richardson’s A Day Cafe
plates hundreds of these TikTok-famous desserts each day, topped with different fruits, creams and sweet syrups.
There's not a lot of seating inside this cozy spot.
Anisha Holla
What starts as a plain-looking slab of milk toast is slathered in honey butter and popped into the oven. The result is a golden, buttery hunk of toast that can be decorated with just about anything. In fact, the beauty of the honey toast is exactly that: Its extravagance is completely customizable. While some may argue that the dessert’s simplicity is what makes it beautiful, the Richardson cafe gives you the liberty to personalize the dish. Order yours covered in chocolate, sprinkles and whipped cream or just lightly brushed in honey. It’s just as soft, fluffy and addicting either way.
The chocolate overload toast is piled with just about everything in the name of chocolate.
Anisha Holla
A word of caution if you’re trying to get adventurous here, A Day Cafe doesn’t hold back on toast, toppings or sugar. The cafe’s signature creation is its honey butter toast
($12.85), an option that seems simple at first glance. But what comes out of the kitchen is a gargantuan 6-inch by 6-inch slice of classic milk toast, brushed in a sweet-and-salty honey butter glaze and topped with fruits and whipped cream.
The chocolate overload toast
($12.85) is no less extravagant, garnished in just about anything chocolate: M&M’s, Kit Kat, Oreo cookies and syrup, with a melting scoop of ice cream on top.
It’s an almost animalistic fight at the table after the dessert’s arrival. Forks and knives are marginally — if at all — useful. The thick-crusted slices of toast, endless piles of toppings and fast-melting ice cream make any attempt to eat with utensils easy to abandon. If you’re like us, you’ll resort to shredding the toast apart with your hands. It’s instinctual.
A scoop of cold ice cream on the side just begs you to dig in.
Anisha Holla
While best known for its honey toast, A Day Cafe offers other sweet delicacies. Sip and chew on dozens of creative bubble teas, which include a strawberry-scented yogurt, alongside options like an Oreo smoothie and an ombréd butterfly drink. Crepes are served almost (but not quite) as extravagantly, stuffed with different fruits and creams and patterned with swirls of whipped cream and syrup.
It’s not easy to prepare any of these dessert monstrosities in the kitchen. Expect a 10- to 15-minute wait. But the sumptuously plated dishes that arrive at the table are worth the wait.
Just let your instincts guide you.
A Day Cafe, 1811 N. Greenville Ave., Richardson. Tuesday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 9:20 p.m.