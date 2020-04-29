This Weekend: Some Events Are Back (Virtually, of Course)

Pre-COVID, we had a weekly post with upcoming weekend events. We simply 86’d that weekly feature as everyone retreated to their homes and our reviews became a series of photos featuring takeout containers.

We’re still in our homes, but people are keeping things interesting with virtual events. (Nick Rallo recently wrote about how Scardello is doing this.) So here are some upcoming ones for you to check out, if you’re tired of growing your own starter or waiting for your kimchi to ferment.

A reminder: When picking up any foods, please practice social distancing and wear a mask.

The owner of Whisk has set up a day for you to get a free Nutella crepe — no purchase necessary, no questions asked. Could we find a sweeter deal?

What: Free Nutella Thursday

When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 30

Where: Pick up at Whisk Crepes Cafe, 1888 Sylvan Ave. (West Dallas)

***

EXPAND Ever wonder which chocolates taste best wth Pegasus City's beer? This weekend's your chance to find out. Chad Crews

Pegasus City Brewing and Dude, Sweet Chocolate have partnered for a beer and chocolate pairing experience. Purchase a tasting and pick up five chocolates that pair with five beers (they’ll throw in an extra beer to make it a full six-pack). You’ll also get a tasting note packet to use during the Facebook Live event Saturday.

What: Beer and Chocolate Pairing

When: 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 2

Where: The event is online. Pick up the tasting April 29 through May 1 at Pegasus City Brewery, 2222 Vantage St. (Design District).

Cost: $35

***

Veritas is hosting a wine tasting over Zoom with Master Sommelier Frederick L. Dame. Purchase two Daou Vineyards bottles ($22-$56) and a cheeseboard to get in on the fun. Cheeseboards include a Gouda, cheddar and salami ($18). Add on to that from their list of goods ($3.50-$9).

What: Virtual Tasting with Master Sommelier Frederick L. Dame

When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2

Where: The event is online. Pick up prior at Veritas Wine Room, 2323 N. Henderson Ave. (Knox-Henderson)

Cost: Dependent on your wine and cheeseboard selections

***

EXPAND Chef Junior Borges Manny Rodriguez

Chef Junior Borges is doing a weekly cooking class on Facebook through the Village Dallas, where he’s the executive chef and vice president of culinary. Recipes are intended to use simple items found in your kitchen.

What: Cooking in Quarantine

When: 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 3

Where: Online

***

The Rustic’s co-founder, Kyle Noonan, will show viewers how to make their Joe Leo tacos and one of their margaritas. They’ll end the night with music guest Kirk Holloway. Pick up a taco kit ($29.95) from Rustic beforehand, add on a single margarita kit for $8.

What: Kyle’s Kitchen Featuring Kirk Holloway

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 3

Where: The event is online. Pick up food and drinks starting Thursday at The Rustic, 3656 Howell St. (Uptown)