Visiting Dallas for the All-Star Game? Here's an Insider's Guide of Where To Eat

In addition to some tips for places in Arlington, here a guide for the best burgers, pizza, Tex-Mex and barbecue in Dallas.
July 11, 2024
Heim Barbecue has locations in Dallas and Fort Worth and is a great local spot for brisket. Or indulge with this BBQ Snob sandwich for a feast. Kathy Tran
Clearly, the best part of any sporting event is the food. Globe Life Field is pulling out the big buns at the concession stands, but in our experience unless you want to miss an inning standing in line you might want to plan to eat beforehand. We've collected a few of our essential lists of places to eat around Dallas for all of those in town for the All-Star Game.

Best Barbecue

North Texas has some stellar barbecue spots. There's the classic Central Texas style, a notable Memphis-style(ish) restaurant known for its pork ribs (Baby Back Shak), plus places that fuse Mexican flavors and techniques with brisket. Chef's — and we don't say this often — kiss.

Here's a complete list of essential barbecue joints around Dallas for the deep dive. Otherwise, Terry Black's in Deep Ellum will likely have a long line, but for good reason: the Central Texas-style barbecue here is some of the best. At Zavala's in Grand Prairie (between Dallas and Arlington), you can get a Sloppy Juan (chopped brisket in a warm tortilla) and free beer while you wait. Closer to Globe Life Field in Arlington, there's Hurtado's, where you can get brisket stuffed birria tacos, plus traditional trays of meat and a peach hand pie that will make you scream. Heim Barbecue is just outside of Love Field and is absolutely not a tourist trap. Go there.

click to enlarge Blanca's plate at Casa Navarro
Here's something to cheer for: big plates of Tex-Mex.
Hank Vaughn

Best Tex-Mex

Tex-Mex is a Dallas essential. We recently updated our favorite Tex-Mex restaurants around Dallas. There's also a new spot from Houston, El Tiempo Cantina, which just opened across the street from Globe Life Field, in the former baseball stadium (now called Choctaw); it's getting good reviews. Mariano's in Arlington is a classic with a no-fuss agenda; you'll love and hate yourself after. It's at 2614 Majesty Drive, just east of the ballpark. Los Molcas and Los Jarros (408 W. Randoll Mill Road) are two hole-in-the-wall spots in Arlington that are perfect places to fulfill any Tex-Mex needs.

Best Burgers

We have some pretty high standards for burgers, and our list of best burgers in Dallas is spectacular (and well-researched). Rodeo Goat has several locations and is a fun place to stuff your face real good. Goodfriend Burger Bar in East Dallas is a big family-and-dog-friendly spot with a great beer selection. In Arlington, a couple of miles west of the ballpark is Division Brewing, which serves tavern-style pizza and fantastic smash burgers. It's also a local brewery so you can check that off your list as well.

In fact, if you're a craft beer nerd, we recently updated our list of best breweries around Dallas.

Best Bars and Restaurants with Games

Brought the kids and need to entertain them? Or you're just super competitive and like a side of Pop-A-Shot with dinner? Putt-putt and chicken tendies? We recently rounded up the best places to eat and play in Dallas. There's also Cidercade (cider and games) at 500 E. Division St. in Arlington, as well as a Free Play just across the street. And (and!) just down the street from both of those places is an ax-throwing bar. But, back in Dallas, Electric Shuffle in Deep Ellum is a restaurant with a lot of shuffle tables. It's one of our favorite places in all of North Texas.

Best Pizza

If you like to try the best pizza spots when you travel, we've also got a list of the best pizza in Dallas. There's a mix of styles from tavern to Neapolitan and Sicilian. Again, Division Brewing is close to Globe Life and has great tavern-style pizza. Mama's is a local Arlington restaurant with extra thick pies and a lunch buffet Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. There's also a Cane Rosso in Arlington, not far from Globe Life with Neapolitan-style pizza and a tasty sangria on tap.

Arlington Gems

The shiniest gem in all of Arlington is Four Kahunas Tiki Lounge (506 E. Division St.). The Island vibes at this small, dark bar are unreal. It's not kid-friendly but it is dog-friendly and they only serve tropical drinks — no beer here. Just 2 miles from the stadium, it's a great place to relax and enjoy a cocktail.

For a great sandwich head to Dino's Subs, just a couple miles north of Globe Life at 2221 S. Collins St. It's been serving New York deli-style subs since 1980.

As we mentioned already, Hurtado's is worth a trip as a Texas Monthly top 50 barbecue spot. The line can snake out the door but food comes out fast, even if you have to wait a wee bit. Don't forget about the hand peach pie there. There's a bar next door, Hayter's, if you need a cold beer.

If you happen to appreciate a proper bowl of pho, punch Pho Palace (2126 N. Collins St.) into your Waze.

This is the third time to mention Division Brewing (506 E. Main St.) for pizza, burgers and craft beer and it's starting to get embarrassing. It's less than 2 miles from the baseball stadium, so you could walk. The brewery and restaurant are in adjacent buildings.

NEIGHBORHOOD DINING DESTINATIONS

Downtown Dallas

If you're staying in downtown Dallas, we recently updated our list of best spots to have lunch there. AT&T Discovery District is a great place to please a crowd; the food hall there has a lot of good local options from pizza to Mediterranean bowls and lobster rolls. The space is large; if you're with a group, this could be a good crowd-pleaser.

Deep Ellum

Near downtown, historic Deep Ellum is an entertainment and culinary hub with more favorites than we can name. You can walk around and find barbecue, pie, pizza, Mediterranean and a Slutty Vegan (a hot spot from Atlanta). Try St. Pete's Dancing Marlin for some old salty character, strong drinks and great dishes from burgers to fish and salads. Swing by Emporium Pie afterwards to entertain your sweet tooth. Will Call is a nice sports bar with the best wings you'll ever have. Yellow Rosa Cocktaileria feels like walking into a cantina in a small Mexican village with great food and drinks. Revolver Gastro Catina is one our Top 100 Restaurants and is a taco party from a renowned Mexican chef; check out the Sunday brunch if you can.

The Bishop Arts District

The Bishop Arts District is a neighborhood just south of downtown Dallas full of restaurants, bars and character plus some kitschy shops for art or a fancy new hat or candle. Lockhart Barbecue is an anchor restaurant with Central Texas-style brisket and cold beer. Veracruz Cafe and Coco's Fire & Ice (410 N. Bishop Ave.) are both great options for traditional Tex-Mex. Oddfellows is an essential Dallas brunch hangout with a chef-driven menu and full bar. Eno's Pizza Tavern has thin-style pizza and a good beer selection in a casual but nice atmosphere. Revelers Hall is one of our personal favorites (and a Top 100 Bar). This New Orleans-style bar has strong drinks, live music and great light plates (flatbreads and charcuterie). Find a spot to park and walk the neighborhood; you'll be hard-pressed not to find a good time and meal. 
