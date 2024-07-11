Visiting Dallas for the All-Star Game? Here's an Insider's Guide of Where To Eat

Best BarbecueNorth Texas has some stellar barbecue spots. There's the classic Central Texas style, a notable Memphis-style(ish) restaurant known for its pork ribs (Baby Back Shak), plus places that fuse Mexican flavors and techniques with brisket. Chef's — and we don't say this often — kiss.
Here's a complete list of essential barbecue joints around Dallas for the deep dive. Otherwise, Terry Black's in Deep Ellum will likely have a long line, but for good reason: the Central Texas-style barbecue here is some of the best. At Zavala's in Grand Prairie (between Dallas and Arlington), you can get a Sloppy Juan (chopped brisket in a warm tortilla) and free beer while you wait. Closer to Globe Life Field in Arlington, there's Hurtado's, where you can get brisket stuffed birria tacos, plus traditional trays of meat and a peach hand pie that will make you scream. Heim Barbecue is just outside of Love Field and is absolutely not a tourist trap. Go there.
Best Tex-Mex
Tex-Mex is a Dallas essential. We recently updated our favorite Tex-Mex restaurants around Dallas. There's also a new spot from Houston, El Tiempo Cantina, which just opened across the street from Globe Life Field, in the former baseball stadium (now called Choctaw); it's getting good reviews. Mariano's in Arlington is a classic with a no-fuss agenda; you'll love and hate yourself after. It's at 2614 Majesty Drive, just east of the ballpark. Los Molcas and Los Jarros (408 W. Randoll Mill Road) are two hole-in-the-wall spots in Arlington that are perfect places to fulfill any Tex-Mex needs.
Best BurgersWe have some pretty high standards for burgers, and our list of best burgers in Dallas is spectacular (and well-researched). Rodeo Goat has several locations and is a fun place to stuff your face real good. Goodfriend Burger Bar in East Dallas is a big family-and-dog-friendly spot with a great beer selection. In Arlington, a couple of miles west of the ballpark is Division Brewing, which serves tavern-style pizza and fantastic smash burgers. It's also a local brewery so you can check that off your list as well.
In fact, if you're a craft beer nerd, we recently updated our list of best breweries around Dallas.
Best Bars and Restaurants with GamesBrought the kids and need to entertain them? Or you're just super competitive and like a side of Pop-A-Shot with dinner? Putt-putt and chicken tendies? We recently rounded up the best places to eat and play in Dallas. There's also Cidercade (cider and games) at 500 E. Division St. in Arlington, as well as a Free Play just across the street. And (and!) just down the street from both of those places is an ax-throwing bar. But, back in Dallas, Electric Shuffle in Deep Ellum is a restaurant with a lot of shuffle tables. It's one of our favorite places in all of North Texas.
Best PizzaIf you like to try the best pizza spots when you travel, we've also got a list of the best pizza in Dallas. There's a mix of styles from tavern to Neapolitan and Sicilian. Again, Division Brewing is close to Globe Life and has great tavern-style pizza. Mama's is a local Arlington restaurant with extra thick pies and a lunch buffet Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. There's also a Cane Rosso in Arlington, not far from Globe Life with Neapolitan-style pizza and a tasty sangria on tap.
Arlington Gems
The shiniest gem in all of Arlington is Four Kahunas Tiki Lounge (506 E. Division St.). The Island vibes at this small, dark bar are unreal. It's not kid-friendly but it is dog-friendly and they only serve tropical drinks — no beer here. Just 2 miles from the stadium, it's a great place to relax and enjoy a cocktail.
For a great sandwich head to Dino's Subs, just a couple miles north of Globe Life at 2221 S. Collins St. It's been serving New York deli-style subs since 1980.
As we mentioned already, Hurtado's is worth a trip as a Texas Monthly top 50 barbecue spot. The line can snake out the door but food comes out fast, even if you have to wait a wee bit. Don't forget about the hand peach pie there. There's a bar next door, Hayter's, if you need a cold beer.
If you happen to appreciate a proper bowl of pho, punch Pho Palace (2126 N. Collins St.) into your Waze.
This is the third time to mention Division Brewing (506 E. Main St.) for pizza, burgers and craft beer and it's starting to get embarrassing. It's less than 2 miles from the baseball stadium, so you could walk. The brewery and restaurant are in adjacent buildings.