4
Mark Wahlberg stopped by Cowboys training camp Monday to tip off that his restaurant was coming to Frisco.
Mark Wahlberg stopped by Cowboys training camp Monday to tip off that his restaurant was coming to Frisco.
Wahlburgers

Mark Wahlberg’s Wahlburgers to Come to Dallas Cowboys’ Headquarters

Alex Gonzalez | August 6, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Actor Mark Wahlberg decided to make an appearance at the Dallas Cowboys' practice in Oxnard, California, where he hinted at opening a restaurant.

Monday, suspicions were confirmed, when Wahlburgers sent a statement announcing plans to open a location of its burger restaurant this fall at The Star, the Cowboys' headquarters and practice facility in Frisco.

“I'm excited that I get to open up a Wahlburgers in Dallas, my first one in Texas,” Wahlberg said in a news release. “I got one right here in Frisco, Texas, baby. I'm excited.”

Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones shares in the excitement.

“Working together with family to create a solid business with strong values is something both the Joneses and Wahlbergs have in common, and we’re thrilled that our fans and visitors alike will be able to enjoy everything Wahlburgers brings to our campus," Jones said in the release.

The "Paul's Choice" burger
The "Paul's Choice" burger
Wahlburgers

Wahlburgers was founded by executive chef Paul Wahlberg and brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg. Since it opened in 2011, Wahlburgers has become known for its signature burgers.

These burgers include the barbecue-bacon burger, a “spiced-up weekend barbecue on a bun,” topped with white cheddar cheese, bacon, avocado, fresh jalapeños and barbecue sauce; the Thanksgiving Day, with ground, seasoned turkey, stuffing, Paul's housemade, orange-cranberry sauce, roasted butternut squash and mayo; and of course, the signature our burger, with lettuce, tomato, onion, government cheese, Paul’s signature Wahl sauce and pickles.

Additionally, Wahlburgers will have a full-service bar, which will serve a wide selection of cocktails, wine and beer, including its signature Wahlbrewski, a custom-brewed, unfiltered pale ale from Harpoon Brewery in Boston.

“We are all huge sports fans,” Mark Wahlberg said in the release, "and to be able to open our first Texas location in tandem with a legendary organization like the Dallas Cowboys is icing on the cake."

Wahlburgers, 3685 The Star Blvd., Frisco

