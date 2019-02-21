Warm Up Your Insides with Meddlesome Moth's Windy Apple

On a blustery day in Dallas, why not combat the wind and the slight chill with a little bit of a liquor coat, courtesy of Meddlesome Moth's Windy Apple?

This perfect cold-weather cocktail doesn't boast a long list of ingredients, but the ingredients are anything but simple. The base, bourbon, is made a bit more interesting thanks to a brown butter infusion that offers up a slightly unctuous, rich mouthfeel. Frankly, it made us miss the fat-washed cocktail trend that swept Dallas a couple of years back.