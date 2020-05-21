This Weekend: An Online Cooking Course, a Virtual Brewery Tour and Panfuls of Kolabasnek

Asian Mint’s Nikky Phinyawatana will do a cooking demo for folks to watch live over Facebook. Learn to make Asian vegetable stir fry, green curry and chicken satay using their Chef Mint No. 5.

What: Nikky Cooking Live

When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Facebook Live

We don’t usually put farmers markets in the weekend events because they’re weekly and there are so many. But we’re throwing one in to remind you now more than ever is the time to support our local farmers. Plus, it’s a great time of year to do so with what’s producing right now: expect cauliflower, onions, blackberries, zucchini, greens, chard and potatoes. And we’re close enough to stone fruit season that we may see peaches. Good Local Markets, which does this one, also has a Sunday morning market in Lakewood.

What: White Rock Farmers Market

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: 9150 Garland Road (White Rock)

Katherine Clapner is baking both sweet and savory goods this weekend. Pans of six are available for kolaches (mixed fruit in each pan) and kolabasnek. We highly recommend both, but especially the latter, which will have Slow Bone’s brisket and creamed greens. Pre-orders are required for pickup. Order by emailing Clapner by end of day Friday.

What: Kolache and Klobasnek

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday

Where: Dude, Sweet Mother Ship, 1340 Inwood Road

Cost: $18 for one pan, $35 for two

If you’re like us and can’t get enough of Peticolas Brewing Co., hop online for their virtual tour. It’s free, but limited to the first 100 guests. Check their Facebook page for the meeting ID that day.

What: Brewery Virtual Tour

When: 2 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Via Zoom

Chef Jennie Kelley and team is back at it with a pop-up in Klyde Warren Park this weekend. They have a menu of salads, dips, shareable plates and takeaway goodies. People are encouraged to bring blankets and picnic in the park with the goods.

What: Better Half Pop-Up in the Park

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or sellout) Sunday

Where: Klyde Warren Park