This Weekend: Croissants in East Dallas, The Morning After at the Farmers Market and Lao Food in The Cedars

The Morning After is finally this Saturday.

Start your weekend by trying four brews from North Texas breweries paired with mini cheesecakes from Dandelion Cheesecakes. Expect gooseberry elderflower with Manhattan Project’s Half Life, strawberry with Bitter Sisters’ Family Trip, dark chocolate-raspberry with Panther Island’s Sweet Fang and bananas Foster with Oak Highlands' DF Dub.

What: Cheesecake and Beer Pairing Flight

When: 6-11:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7

Where: The Second Tap, 920 S. Harwood St. (Farmers Market)

Tickets: $18

***

Learn to make your own perfect croissant.

Learn to make both butter and chocolate croissants, as well as strawberry rolls. You’ll learn the secrets to succeed with croissant dough from My French Recipe and leave the class with pastries and a recipe booklet.

What: Croissant Class

When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8

Where: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 8525 Garland Road (White Rock)

Tickets: $80; $70 for Arboretum members

***

Join artist Michael Rakowitz, the 2020 Nasher Prize Laureate, as he cooks traditional Iraqi dishes and Texas barbecue at this lunchtime celebration, complete with live music and dancing.

What: Nasher Prize Community BBQ with Michael Rakowitz

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8

Where: Farmers Assisting Returning Military, 700 S. Good Latimer Expressway (Farmers Market)

Tickets: Free with registration

***

The brunch event of the year arrives this Saturday with the Dallas Observer’s Morning After. We’ll have some of the best bites of brunch from restaurants around the city, and it’s a day you won’t want to miss.

What: The Morning After

When: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8

Where: Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St. (downtown)

Tickets: $45 for general admission, $70 for VIP (early entry)

***

Saap Lao Kitchen's owners show off their popular beef jerky.

Saap Lao Kitchen will pop up in the Cedars to bring some of their top sellers. Expect a Lao fried chicken plate with sticky rice and jeow som (house sauce) or a grilled version. You can also get their bags of Lao-style beef jerky.

What: Lao Fried and Grilled Chicken Pop-Up

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8

Where: Four Corners Brewing Co., 1311 S. Ervay St. (the Cedars)

***

Check out where Momo Shack's luscious dumplings are popping up this weekend.

If you can’t get enough brunch, try the pop-up going on Sunday at Trinity Cider, where you’ll find momos plus cider sake bombs.

What: Momo Shack + Trinity Cider Dumpling Pop-Up Brunch

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9

Where: Trinity Cider, 2656 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

***

Cochon555 makes its first stop on the 2020 tour in Dallas this weekend. The all-inclusive feast will have chefs working with whole animal cooking of responsibly raised heritage breed pigs. This year’s chefs are Lance McWhorter of Culture ETX, Rich Vana of the Heritage Table, Andrea Shackelford of Harvest Seasonal Kitchen, Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman of José and Christof Syré of LAW Restaurant at the Four Seasons.

What: Cochon555

When: 5-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9

Where: Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas, 4150 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving

Tickets: $125 for general admission; $185 for VIP (early entry)