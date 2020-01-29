This Weekend: Beer in Deep Ellum, Tacos in Oak Cliff and Tea in Northwest Dallas

Chef Daniele Puleo and Leonardo Pisani, Italian wine director for Serendipity, will present this class with four different sparkling wines, prosecco, lambrusco, franciacorta and millesimato.

What: Sparkling Wines of Italy

When: 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30

Where: CiboDivino Marketplace, 1868 Sylvan Ave., Suite D100 (West Dallas)

Tickets: $40

***

Dying to have someone share an in-depth beer discussion with you? Head brewer for Westlake Peter Hemmingsen is all about that, and welcoming all to do so for an hour this Thursday.

Home: Beers with the Brewer

When: 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30

Where: Westlake Brewing Company, 2816 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)

***

Regeneration Arcade is starting to make its own pizza — a self-proclaimed “180-degree difference” from its previous pizza. The official release of it is free to guests, and they’ll have several breweries’ products and samples there to celebrate. Full pours during the event are just $3 each.

What: Regeneration Pizza Release

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31

Where: Regeneration Arcade, 17721 Dallas Parkway, Suite 140 (Far North Dallas)

***

EXPAND Katherine Clapner's monthly tea returns Feb. 1. Taylor Adams

Katherine Clapner of Dude, Sweet Chocolate puts on her monthly tea right at the start of the month this time. These make for a fun afternoon in the chocolate factory (as some of us like to call it, anyway), where you’ll experience tea, food from a certain area and, of course, some chocolate. This month, appropriately so, the food is all around Australia.

What: Dude, Sweet Tea Party

When: noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1

Where: Dude, Sweet Mother Ship, 1340 Inwood Road (Northwest Dallas)

Tickets: $45

***

Experience wood-fired trompo at a place that does stellar trompo. Mike Ramirez will join the fun with brisket ready for quesadillas.

What: Tacos de carbón

When: 6-11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31

Where: Trompo, 407 W. 10th St. (North Oak Cliff)

***

Go through the blue, green and everything in between. Learn about blue cheese in this Friday evening course. You’ll taste examples from mild to strong and creamy to crumbly.

What: The Blues

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31

Where: Scardello Artisan Cheese, 3511 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)

Tickets: $40

***

Ah, for those of us who first encountered Counter Culture Coffee years ago at Weekend, it’s fun to hear the North Carolina-based company is opening in Deep Ellum with its 13th training center location in the U.S. At this event, find free coffee, gifts, ice cream floats and snacks.

What: Counter Culture Coffee Opening

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1

Where: 333 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)