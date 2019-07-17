This Weekend: Pizza, Peaches, a Little ‘French-ish’ and More; July 18-21

Purists might object to calling something with peaches, blueberries, honey and sweet ricotta a pizza. Purists should shut their pie-holes. Whatever you call it, we want it.

To celebrate its 11th anniversary, Eno’s Pizza Tavern has an 11-day throwback menu through Sunday, July 21. It opened July 11, 2008, and to commemorate the date, the team came together to develop a menu that brings back some all-time favorites. These include a pantry pub boy sandwich (chicken salad on a hoagie), Meyer lemon salad (pork belly!), central pie (pancetta with goat cheese and sun-dried tomatoes), anniversary dessert pizza (peaches, blueberries, honey and a sweet ricotta base) and a blackberry smash cocktail.

What: Eno’s Throwback Menu

When: 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday, July 18 (continuing through Sunday)

Where: Eno’s Pizza Tavern, 407 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts)

***

Chef Dean Fearing is bringing chefs in to collaborate for a summer series of monthly dinners, Fearing and Friends. This month’s guest is Nick Walker of The Joule Hotel and CBD Provisions. The evening will begin at 9 p.m. with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, followed by a five-course dinner at 9:30 p.m.

What: Summer Chef Collaboration Series at Fearing’s

When: 9 p.m. Friday, July 19

Where: Fearing’s Restaurant, 2121 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

Reservations: $95 per person, 214-922-4848 or OpenTable.

EXPAND Amy McCarthy

For those with little ones, head to the Dallas Farmers Market this Saturday so they can learn all about peaches with story time and a fun craft. Free.

What: Little Farmers: Peaches

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20

Where: Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St. (downtown)

***

Fair Park can be your destination this Saturday for an indoor/outdoor market: Fair Park Fiesta. The evening will have Latin-themed music, crafts, food, games and activities — including a pop-up roller rink — for all ages. Free and open to the public. Free parking at Gate 3.

What: Fair Park Fiesta

When: 5-10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20

Where: The Automotive Building at Fair Park, 1010 First Ave. (South Dallas)

***

Deep Ellum will get an (air-conditioned) Asian night market this weekend, complete with food and live entertainment. Each vendor will serve one menu item at their station and something that isn’t served at their restaurant (all menu items are less than $10). Food coupons are required and are for sale on-site; $2 gets you one food coupon, but you do still have to pay for a general admission ticket. Children under 5 are admitted free.

What: Asian Night Market

When: 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21

Where: The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St. (Deep Ellum)

Tickets: $12 GA

***

Thomas Archer, executive chef of 3015 Trinity Groves, will head to Taco y Vino this weekend for a one-night pop-up. He will prepare a six-course “French-ish” dinner, served with wine pairings.

What: Un Peu de Français Pop-Up

When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, July 21

Where: Taco y Vino, 213 W. 8th St. (Bishop Arts)

Tickets: $100