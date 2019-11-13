This Weekend: Drinks and Blacksmithing in Uptown, Dumplings in North Dallas and Dinners in West Dallas

Have a drink and a few bites, while learning about blacksmithing.

The Perle on Maple is hosting an event with light bites by executive chef Wade Burch, Heaven’s Door whiskey cocktail samples and — really — an interactive blacksmithing experience. Apparently Heaven’s Door has partnered with Bob Dylan, and each bottle shows the work of Dylan’s welded iron gates from his studio, Black Buffalo Ironworks. A blacksmith will hammer knives on-site, which can go home with guests. The cocktail tasting will show a trilogy of Heaven’s Door’s whiskeys: Tennessee straight bourbon, straight rye whiskey and double barrel whiskey.

What: The Art of Craftsmanship

When: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14

Where: The patio of the Perle on Maple, 2927 Maple Ave. (Uptown)

Tickets: Free to attend, 21 and older only

***

Fine China in the Statler is relaunching this week, and they’re inviting everyone to see what new aspects they have going on. Have complimentary bites, wine and Champagne (as well as valet). We’re not sure what the new parts will be, but we do see some sushi rolls on this Fine China branding.

What: Fine China Re-Opening

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14

Where: Fine China, 1914 Commerce St. (downtown)

Tickets: Free to attend, but RSVP is required

***

Cinco Sentidos’ Leslie Cobos will be in town to talk about this line of micro-batch destilados. La Colección Mixteca is a selection of small-batch agave spirits crafted in Oaxaca and Puebla. The event is free and open to the public; there will be a tasting flight, and the five expressions (that are on limited release) will be available for purchase.

What: Cinco Sentidos la Colección Mixteca Launch

When: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14

Where: Las Almas Rotas, 3615 Parry Ave. (South Dallas)

***

EXPAND MoMo pops up at Bluffview Growler this weekend. NIXcreative

Momo Shack’s popping up again this weekend with their Himalayan dumplings and $9 Live Oak Brewing Company flights.

What: Dumplings and Drafts

When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16

Where: Bluffview Growler, 3850 W. Northwest Highway, Suite 1190 (North Dallas)

***

This quarterly pop-up dinner series launches with chef Chris Patrick, supporting local charity partners. This one will raise funds for The Derek Holland 60 Feet 6 Foundation and its mission to fight pediatric cancer along with its 2019 beneficiary, Children’s Cancer Fund. Ticket includes passed appetizers, drinks, a five-course, seated dinner and a holiday set by Carmen the Band.

What: November Pop-Up Dinner by Chef Chris Patrick

When: 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16

Where: 3015 at Trinity Groves, 3015 Gulden Lane (West Dallas)

Tickets: $90

***

A dinner with chefs Graham Dodds, Peter Barlow, Annie Greenslade, Taylor McCreary and more is happening Sunday, all to support Promise of Peace Community Gardens. The work of this nonprofit puts gardens in food deserts and gets fresh foods into the hands of Dallas residents. This evening will have a tour of the La Bajada farm and will share how POP is increasing food security and urban agriculture while having a multicourse meal.

What: Promise of Peace Abundance Dinner

When: 4-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17

Where: 3015 at Trinity Groves, 3015 Gulden Lane (West Dallas)

Tickets: $75

***

The culinary teams of Uchi Dallas and Uchiba are creating their own feast, and people are invited to join. Small plates and family-style entrees will be part of the multicourse meal, along with beverages curated by the team.

What: Japanese Thanksgiving

When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17

Where: Uchi Dallas, 2817 Maple Ave. (Uptown)

Reservations: $125 per person (plus tax and gratuity), credit card is required to secure a reservation, which can be made to jvillarreal@uchirestaurants.com.