Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

Curtel Bob (from left) OJ DeSouza and John Sumner with delivery for Everybody EatsEXPAND
Curtel Bob (from left) OJ DeSouza and John Sumner with delivery for Everybody Eats
courtesy of Signature Baking Company

Weekly Roundup: People Doing Good for Others

Alex Gonzalez | May 15, 2020 | 4:00am
While some restaurants have chosen to open at 25% capacity, many service industry workers are still without work. Meanwhile, medical staff and frontline workers are putting their lives on the line to provide people with care and essential products. That’s why several Dallas restaurants are working to provide meals to furloughed hospitality workers and medical staff at Dallas-Fort Worth hospitals. Here are some people up to some good these days.

Texas Healthcare Heroes Kits

3011 Gulden Lane (Trinity Groves)


The neighbors at Trinity Groves are working to make medical workers’ lives a little easier now. Restaurants in the neighborhood are producing kits with grocery items and a ready-made meal, then donating the kits to staffs across Dallas hospitals. Participating restaurants include AvoEatery, Saint Rocco’s New York Italian, Kate Weiser Chocolate, Cake Bar, The Hall Bar & Grill and Babb Brothers BBQ & Blues. Purchase a kit or make a donation online.

Torchy’s Tacos

Multiple Locations


Torchy’s Tacos recently teamed up with Kroger to provide more than 1,500 Kroger employees with meals in 20 Kroger stores across Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston. They also recently fed a rotation of ICU nurses at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Torchy’s Denton location donated meals to more than 30 ER staff members at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton. Torchy’s in Arlington also organized a blood drive with the American Red Cross.

7740Dallas


7740Dallas is working to deliver thousands of meals from seven different restaurants to seven different hospitals each week throughout May. These restaurants, which include Babe’s Chicken Dinner House, Chop House Burger, Commissary, HG Sply Co., Lockwood Distilling Co., Red Stix Asian Street Food and Wild Salsa, have donated more than 4,200 meals so far. To make a donation, visit the effort online.

Signature Baking Company

9000 Diplomacy Row (Northwest Dallas)


For years, Signature Baking Co. has provided bread to several local restaurants, including Maple & Motor and Twisted Root Burger Co. Signature recently hired furloughed service industry workers to make contactless deliveries to restaurants and residences. They have also donated loaves of bread to organizations such as Everybody Eats and The Furlough Kitchen.

Mealport

Multiple Locations


Portuguese restaurant Port of Peri Peri is working to provide 20,000 meals a month across all four of its Dallas-Fort Worth locations. Whether you’re a furloughed employee, a medical staffer or a parent who needs a break from cooking, you can collect a meal, no questions asked, at select dates, times and locations. A schedule of pickup times is published online. Additional meal donations will be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Collin County and Hope’s Door Women’s Safe House in Plano.

