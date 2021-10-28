What the Halloween Candy You Give to Trick-or-Treaters Says About You

Put some thought into it. The things you throw in trick-or-treaters bags screams things about you that you didn't even know about yourself.
Air Heads: You've participated in My Little Pony cosplay as an adult.
Almond Joy: You sing at least one Jimmy Buffet song on any given karaoke night.
Baby Ruth: You are proud of your burps and farts.
Big Hunk: You don't floss.
Bit-O-Honey: When NPR has its annual fundraising week, you don't change the station.
Butterfinger: You want "slap bracelets" to make a comeback.
Cadbury Eggs: You frequently disappoint loved ones.
Candy Corn: You have trouble living in the moment.
Circus Peanuts: You believe that God is dead and we're all alone.
Dots: You've seen Phil Collins in concert.
Eye Poppers: Your soulmate has to love Jackass just as much or more than you do.
Ghirardelli Chocolates: You're very much in favor of eliminating the estate tax.
Gobstoppers: You force your children to like Star Wars movies.
Good-n-Plenty: You've purchased Christmas gifts for loved ones at a gas station.
Heath Bars: You voted for Mitt Romney.
Hershey's chocolate bars: You say "golly" a lot.
Hershey's Kisses: You only date people who can help you with a specific problem at that moment in your life.
Jolly Ranchers: Despite your age and height-to-weight ratio, you think you can handle riding on a scooter but you can't.
Junior Mints: You take cold showers just to feel alive.
Kit Kat: You include Diet Coke in your daily water intake.
Krackel: You like plaid, like a lot.
Laffy Taffy: You own at least 12 airbrushed T-shirts.
Lifesavers: You bribe people with meals to get them to like you more.
M&Ms Peanut: When you tell stories, you use a lot of different voices.
M&Ms Plain: You find it difficult to love.
Mary Janes: You've purchased a car without test driving it.
Milky Way: The only reason you have a gym membership is because you can't get out of the contract.
Necco Wafers: The only way you can improve your self esteem is by diminishing the self esteem of those around you.
Nerds: You yell at inanimate objects.
Nestle Crunch: You have Frasier reruns on in the background while you're working.
Now and Laters: You don't give a fuck anymore.
Oh Henry!: You wish you could get into woodworking but you live in an apartment and didn't spring for the garage when you signed the lease.
Pop Rocks: Aqua's Barbie Girl is one of the ringtones on your phone.
Pixy Stix: You long for chaos.
Ring Pop: You invite yourself to your niece's pretend tea parties.
Rolos: You know a lot of Downton Abbey lore.
Runts: You wish you were in charges of things more.
Skittles: When you watch porn, you get lost in the story.
Smarties: You keep track of appointments and phone numbers in a physical paper calendar/organizer.
Snickers: If you took a Buzzfeed test to determine "What Color Defines Your Personality?" the result would be "beige".
Toblerone: You've read The Ego and Its Own by Max Stirner more than once.
Tootsie Rolls: You don't shower every day.
Trident Gum: You think people like you when they obviously don't.
Twix: You have at least two maxed out credit cards.
Twizzlers: You remember when "Nickelodeon was good."
Warheads: You have trouble expressing your emotions until you're backed into a corner.
Whoppers: You own a corduroy sport coat with elbow patches.
York Peppermint Pattie: A lot of your social media posts start with the phrase, "hey all you [insert your opposing political party here], answer this for me..."