See What's New To Eat at Cowboys Games This Season

Legends Hospitality, the hospitality arm of the Dallas Cowboys, released the menu for the 2023 season football season at AT&T Stadium. It's big and gluttonous, as one would imagine. There's a prominence of brisket and macaroni and cheese with a side of no regrets. Eat it up! Go Cowboys!
Here, the trendy birria quesadilla is made with slow-cooked beef and pepper Jack and Oaxaca cheese, It's grilled in a 17-inch flour tortilla and served with a birria consomme.
The Lineman Burrito
The Cowboy's notorious mac and cheese is loaded into a burrito with brisket, jalapeño pepper jack sausage and pico de Gallo, which is all stuffed inside a large tortilla. (Photo at top.)
Flamin' Hot Cheetos Elote
This not-so-uncommon twist on Mexican street corn is served with Flamin' Hot Cheetos.
A Nathan's all-beef frank is served on a brioche bun and topped with brisket, fried onions and jalapeños, then drizzled with barbecue sauce.
The BLT Dog
This all-beef hot dog is served with bacon, lettuce and tomato.
The NY Onion Dog
Another twist on a hot dog, the NY Onion Dog comes topped with New York-style grilled onions and pico de Gallo.
Fritos Brisket Mac n Cheese Balls
This might be the most interesting addition to the menu. Brisket and mac n cheese are blended and rolled into a ball, then breaded with barbecue-style Fritos, fried, drizzled with sour cream and served on a bed of macaroni and cheese.
Brisket Mac n Cheese Bowl
A bowl of mac and cheese is simply topped with brisket, jalapeños and barbecue sauce.
Turkey Bacon Hoagie
The classic turkey sandwich is loaded with bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomato with house-made bacon jam aioli. It's served on a locally baked Italian herb hoagie.