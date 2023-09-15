 A Look at the Cowboys' Game Day Menu at AT&T Stadium | Dallas Observer
See What's New To Eat at Cowboys Games This Season

Win or lose, Cowboys fans will at least be able to say they were fed.
September 15, 2023
The Lineman Burrito.
The Lineman Burrito. Legends Hospitality
New season, new food.

Legends Hospitality, the hospitality arm of the Dallas Cowboys, released the menu for the 2023 season football season at AT&T Stadium. It's big and gluttonous, as one would imagine. There's a prominence of brisket and macaroni and cheese with a side of no regrets. Eat it up! Go Cowboys!

click to enlarge
Birria quesadilla.
Legends Hospitality
Birria Quesadilla
Here, the trendy birria quesadilla is made with slow-cooked beef and pepper Jack and Oaxaca cheese, It's grilled in a 17-inch flour tortilla and served with a birria consomme.

The Lineman Burrito
The Cowboy's notorious mac and cheese is loaded into a burrito with brisket, jalapeño pepper jack sausage and pico de Gallo, which is all stuffed inside a large tortilla. (Photo at top.) 

Flamin' Hot Cheetos Elote
This not-so-uncommon twist on Mexican street corn is served with Flamin' Hot Cheetos. 
click to enlarge
The NY Onion Dog, BLT Dog and BBQ Dog.
Legends Hospitality
The BBQ Dog
A Nathan's all-beef frank is served on a brioche bun and topped with brisket, fried onions and jalapeños, then drizzled with barbecue sauce.

The BLT Dog
This all-beef hot dog is served with bacon, lettuce and tomato.

The NY Onion Dog
Another twist on a hot dog, the NY Onion Dog comes topped with New York-style grilled onions and pico de Gallo. 
click to enlarge
Fritos brisket mac n cheese balls.
Legends Hospitality

Fritos Brisket Mac n Cheese Balls
This might be the most interesting addition to the menu. Brisket and mac n cheese are blended and rolled into a ball, then breaded with barbecue-style Fritos, fried, drizzled with sour cream and served on a bed of macaroni and cheese.

Brisket Mac n Cheese Bowl
A bowl of mac and cheese is simply topped with brisket, jalapeños and barbecue sauce.

click to enlarge
The turkey bacon sandwich.
Legends Hospitality

Turkey Bacon Hoagie
The classic turkey sandwich is loaded with bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomato with house-made bacon jam aioli. It's served on a locally baked Italian herb hoagie.

Plant-Based Touch Down Menu

If none of these meaty options are appealing, vegetarian options are available from the Plant-Based Touchdown menu, which continues a longtime collaboration with Paul Quinn College's We Over Me Farm. Fans can get an Awesome Plant-Based Burger, Buffalo Chick'n Nachos and Touchdown Tots.

The Miller LiteHouse

The Miller LiteHouse on the West Plaza is a new, expanded space for fans before, during and after games. This 87,000-square-foot space has 34 points of sale for $5 12-ounce Miller Lites, two beer gardens and a 1,200-square-foot walk-in cooler. There will also be four to five food trucks at the Miller LiteHouse every game day in addition to in-stadium food. You have to have a game ticket for entry. 
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
