What We Do in the Shadows Popping Up at La La Land Kind Cafe in Dallas (Kinda)

America's funniest vampire residents are swooping into Dallas. Well, kind of.This weekend the La La Land Kind Cafe on Bell Avenue is hosting a takeover inspired by the popular FX comedy series that features four vampire housemates and their servant, known as a familiar.La La Land Kind Cafe, a coffee shop with a focus on positive community impact and a mentorship program for foster youths , is doing similar takeovers in Los Angeles and Santa Monica.Upon seeing news of this — big fans of the show that we are — we hoped this meant the cast (or even just a cast member or two) might make an appearance. Nandor and Laszlo crafting lattes, Colin Robinson draining every last ounce of life out of customers at the register with soul-crushing small talk, Guillermo wiping down tables and Nadja screaming orders (she did run a nightclub after all).Alas, the takeover will be in the form of a series-themed drink menu that promises to "awaken your darkest desires." Our darkest desires, you say? OK, we're listening.And we're hearing there may be some cosplay too. If that's a rumor, we're here to give it new legs. We'll jump right into this rumor mill. Either way, maybe you'll be lucky enough to get an energy-zapping barista and a cafe manager named Jesk.The Dallas takeover will run July 14–16., nominated for 17 Emmys, will unveil its 5th season this week. You can catch episodes on FX and Hulu.