The Whataburger Museum of Art is a Real Thing

Every burger we got was smashed and didn't look very inspiring, so we had to go with the wrapped burger for our art.

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

Whataburger is getting in the art business. In June the fast-food restaurant launched the Whataburger Museum of Art, a social media-based collection of artwork by fans for fans. The company explains its motive for this new endeavor in a statement on their website:

“At Whataburger, we’re fortunate to have so many talented fans who have transformed their love for the Whataburger brand into pieces of artwork – that’s pretty special. To celebrate and support our fans whose artwork uplifts, inspires and connects us, we’ve created the Whataburger Museum of Art, a collection of artwork on Instagram by the fans and for the fans.”



You can check out the Whataburger Museum of Art on Instagram at @TheWMOA, which now includes 16 artists from across the 10 states they currently flip burgers in. Many of these artists had tagged @Whataburger in the past, inspiring the company to move forward with the project.

Related Stories McKinney Man Who Bought Jet Skis, SUVs Through Illegal Scheme Sentenced to Prison

One artist Johnny Duncan, Jenkins2D, is a multidisciplinary artist from New Braunfels whose work focuses on Golden Era cartoons. He says that when he was young Whataburger was a sort of sanctuary for him late at night. He and his friends would sit in the restaurant with sketchbooks and at times doodle on the packaging. So see, Mom, hanging out overnight at a 24-hour fast-food restaurant isn't about rebellion — it's about art. And if you're not adding their jalapenño ranch to your cheeseburgers, then you're missing mouth art.

If you’re interested in submitting your own artwork, simply upload it to Instagram and tag @thewmoa.

Whataburger's Stories section on their website is a treasure trove of fun. They have free cross stitch patterns, "Making me Sew Hungry." There's also a DIY orange confetti popper, All That Glitters is ... Orange. And, not one to miss a trend, a Whataburger charcuterie trey designed by "A Board Couple."