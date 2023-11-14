 Where to Find Free and Cheap Turkeys Around Dallas | Dallas Observer
Where to Get Free or Cheap-Cheap Turkeys in Dallas

Here are some places giving out turkeys around North Texas.
November 14, 2023
Local organizations are giving out free turkeys to those in need this Thanksgiving.
Local organizations are giving out free turkeys to those in need this Thanksgiving. Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash
As Thanksgiving approaches many families are looking for a fat turkey to serve as the centerpiece of their table.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported recently that an average of 15.5% of homes in Texas lack consistent access to affordable and healthy food. Since March 2022, the North Texas Food Bank has noted a 15% increase in the number of meal requests through both SNAP and distribution centers, for a total of about 400,000 meals a day.

We're scouring the internet for places for families to get a free or cheap turkey this holiday season. Here's what we've been able to find so far.

99 Cents Only Stores

Multiple Locations
Wednesday, Nov. 15
On Wednesday, the 99 Cents Stores will have turkeys on sale for 99 cents each to the first 50 customers in line (one per household) at each participating store. The 99 Cents Only Stores will also have shelves stocked with brand-name groceries for a dollar each, allowing customers to purchase an entire meal for less than $10. These frozen turkeys will weigh at least 14 pounds each. The only local 99Store NOT holding this promotion because of a lack of freezer space is 445 W. Buckingham Road in Garland. All the other stores are turkeying. Looks like most stores open at 8 a.m. on Wednesdays, but check your local store to be sure.

Fiesta Mart

4245 Berry St., Fort Worth
10 a.m. – Noon, Friday, Nov. 17
Witherite Law Group, DeDe McGuire and Cat Daddy of K104-FM Dallas are hosting an annual turkey giveaway this Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at Fiesta Mart on Berry Street in Fort Worth. The event is free and open to the community, and no registration is required. There are 1,000 turkeys available on a first-come, first-served basis.

UNT Dallas Campus

2300 University Hills Blvd. (South Oak Cliff)
9 a.m. – Noon, Monday, Nov. 20
Tom Thumb/Albertsons and UNT Dallas have joined forces with the North Texas Food Bank for a holiday food distribution on Monday, Nov. 20. Each family will receive about 60 pounds of fresh groceries. There's no pre-registration here, but participants are required to have a vehicle "unless otherwise specified," according to the news release. The food is given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Dream Center Dallas

1900 S. Ewing Ave.
1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22
Dream Center Dallas is hosting their annual Thanksgiving Drive the Wednesday before Thanksgiving starting at 1 p.m. Families will receive hot and ready-to-serve Thanksgiving meals complete with turkey or ham and dessert. Registration isn't required, and meals are first-come, first-served. There is still an opportunity to sign up to volunteer. Or if you'd like to financially support the drive, visit Dream Center Dallas' website.

North Texas Food Bank Partners

The North Texas Food Bank partners with local food pantries and organizations to get meals into the homes of North Texas families. This year they will provide more than 26,000 turkeys through this network. Below is a partial list they provided of Dallas-based organizations. 

Check these websites and social media pages for information regarding turkey distributions:
Brother Bill's Helping Hand
Metrocrest Services
Salvation Army North Texas Command
City Square

Other resources to check include the North Texas Mobile Food Pantry website, or find a food pantry nearby that provides food and other services at Get Food Assistance.

Kroger has Butterball turkeys for 99 cents per pound with an additional $25 purchase.

At Albertsons, club members can get a free turkey with an additional $75 purchase. 
